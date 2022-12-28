The mother of Princess Beatrice’s six-year-old stepson Wolfie is ‘glad’ to be sent to school in the UK

Their son has been so warmly received into the Royal Family that he joined the King and Queen on their walk to church in Sandringham on Christmas Day.

And now architect Dara Huang has expressed her gratitude that Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi, or ‘Wolfie’ as he is known, is being educated in this country instead of his native America.

She fears that the six-year-old has become another victim of a school shooting in the United States.

“I’m glad my son is not going to school in the United States,” Dara declares online. I can sleep at night knowing he won’t die on his desk tomorrow morning.

There have been more than 600 mass shootings in the US so far this year and at least 1,500 children have been killed in gun-related incidents.

Miss Huang, 39, who was engaged to interior designer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 39, before marrying the king’s niece Princess Beatrice, 34, was born and raised in the United States, where her maternal grandfather had immigrated from Taiwan.

He was granted British citizenship earlier this year.

The architect, who recently appeared on Channel 4’s property show Britain’s Most Expensive Homes, made the comments after returning to the United States for Christmas while Wolfie was at King’s Norfolk retreat with his father and stepmother.

“I don’t want to get all political here, but today I went to a sports store in the US to buy tennis shoes and I couldn’t help but notice this huge section of guns – post-Christmas sale,” says Dara.

‘So I went up to the man and said, ‘What do I need to buy a gun at home? Do I need a license? And he said, ‘No, you can buy one right now and take it in two days or take a $50 two-hour hide-and-carry course and take it home right now.’

And I said, ‘Okay, so no license, medical records, felony record needed. And he said, ‘No. You can keep it in your car or at home, as you see fit. ‘

She adds: “Literally anyone can buy the most dangerous weapon known to man.”

Although Edo is descended from Italian nobility, he was born in London and is a British citizen. His son Christopher Woolf, who goes by the name Wolfie, was also born in the UK.

Dara separated from Edoardo in 2018. They share custody of the six-year-old boy and Beatrice is said to have grown close to him, with Sarah Ferguson saying she considers him a grandchild.

Dara and Edoardo got married in July 2020 and welcomed their daughter Sienna Elizabeth in September of last year.

Despite spending much of the year traveling the world for her business, Dara has spent the last few years in West London.

The mother-of-one said staying in London for the two months is “very different” from her transatlantic lifestyle, which sees her travel between London, New York and Hong Kong.

The Harvard-educated architect who grew up in Florida became engaged to Edo in 2017, after meeting in 2015.

She has a BA from the University of Florida and transferred to the Ivy League school to earn her Master of Architecture.

Dara runs Design Haus Liberty and also founded Vivahouse, which converts disused commercial properties into living spaces.

After graduating from Harvard with a master’s degree in architecture, Dara worked at architecture firms across Europe, including Herzog de Meuron in Switzerland and Foster + Partners in London.

Projects he worked on included the Tate Modern Museum in London, the Tribeca skyscraper, and 56 Leonard Street in New York.

According to her LinkedIn page, she has won several awards and honors for her work, including Property Week’s 40 Under 40, BBC China’s Top 100 Women, three RIBA competition accolades, Property Week’s Resi-trailBlazer, Prestige 40 Under of 40 and Hong Kong Most Valuable Service. grant.

The page also reveals that he has homes in London and Hong Kong, while his family’s home is in Florida.