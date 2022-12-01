the most wonderful time of the year? It’s definitely the busiest

So, we empty the in-tray at work, just as we fill the drinks tray at home. We diet as we indulge. We exercise as we socialise. And we prepare to relax by being busier than at any other time of the year. Three weeks to go, and we must locate the boogie boards and the sun-brollies and “summer reading” paperbacks for the beach holiday ahead. This is as we also attempt to complete the 17 jobs which, back in October, we promised our boss would be “Oh, totally finished before the end of the year, no chance they won’t be”. Loading There’s also the collective act of delusion as Australians – at least those of us of a traditional bent – to sit in 40-degree heat acting as if our main task is to keep warm during a particularly cold winter. “Another glass of red?” we’ll ask just after noon, the perspiration forming on our forehead. “It’s a robust shiraz. It should do well with those duck-fat potatoes.”

"Oh," will come the answer from our ruddy-faced companion, their shirt sticking to their body, "I'll just finish this glass of gluhwein before getting stuck into this mountain of roast pork." The chef will emerge from the kitchen, which has now reached the temperature of an iron ore smelter, dripping with perspiration. The only consolation: at least the furry Santa hat is serving like a sweatband.

Loading What if it were the other way around? What if Australia had invented the traditions of Christmas, developing them to suit our weather? Is there any chance the northern-hemisphere crowd would dutifully follow our lead, as we dutifully follow theirs? Would the Europeans or Americans sit in a snowstorm eating cold prawns, thence to attempt a game of backyard cricket, extra points if the ball freezes onto your hand? Would they buy fake sand in a can and stencil sand pictures on their windows? Would they imagine Santa entering the house via the air-conditioning unit, dressed in nothing but a pair of Speedos, the reindeer wearing sunhats?