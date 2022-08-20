The most senior DEMOCRAT to break with Biden ahead of 2024: ad campaign criticizes President

The longest-serving woman in Congress has become the oldest Democrat to launch an assault ad against President Joe Biden, accusing him of hurting job prospects in her Ohio constituency.

Congressman Marcy Kaptur, 76, is fighting for her 20th term in the November election, challenged by JR Majewski – an Air Force veteran who took part in the rally on Jan. 6 and has repeatedly shared pro-QAnon material.

In a new campaign ad, Kaptur, who voted with Biden 100 percent of the time and welcomed him to her constituency in July, directly attacks the president.

Joe Biden has China undermined Ohio’s solar producers, but Marcy Kaptur is fighting back and teaming up with Republican Rob Portman to protect our jobs.

Marcy Kaptur, who is campaigning for re-election to a 20th term, has criticized Joe Biden in her latest ad

Kaptur accused Biden of threatening Ohio jobs, saying she worked for Ohioans, not Biden

Kaptur’s opponent in November is a man who attended the January 6 rally and regularly posts Q-Anon material

She says her rival is against her energy plan, adding, “Majewski would cut energy jobs in Ohio. But Marcy fights for every job in Ohio.”

Kaptur concludes: ‘Marcy Kaptur. She doesn’t work for Joe Biden. She works for you.’

The criticism of Biden will sting: On July 6, she was at the Cleveland airport to meet him when he landed in Ohio, and kissed her hand.

Her move to the right is strategic: Ohio’s realignment made the district she represented for 40 years significantly more conservative this year, taking parts of Cleveland’s suburbs and swapping them for western areas near the Indiana border.

Biden is struggling to shake off criticism of the economic problems facing American families, with inflation at a 40-year high and the country in recession.

Biden kisses Kaptur’s hand upon arrival at Cleveland airport on July 6.

Kaptur is seen talking to Biden on May 27, 2021, again in Cleveland

Biden and Kaptur have known each other for decades: he entered the Senate in 1973, nine years before she was elected to Congress.

Despite the job market being red-hot and the government successfully cutting gas prices, Biden’s disapproval score is currently at 54.3 percent, with 40.7 percent agreeing.

Since Jimmy Carter’s presidency, only Donald Trump has fared worse than Biden at this point in their presidency.

Kaptur’s pivot away from him was rejected by Republicans, who said it was hollow.

“Nobody believes Marcy Kaptur is taking on Joe Biden,” said Courtney Parella, spokeswoman for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

“Kaptur voted for Biden’s agenda 100 percent of the time, and her outright lies show she desperately wants to distance herself from a toxic president and her own failed record for Ohioans.”

In June, she told Fox News that she would support Biden if he ran for a second term.

“A lot can happen in two years, but if President Biden is the candidate, I will support him,” Kaptur said.

“He’s the person who passed a huge infrastructure bill that helped a lot of people in my part of the country. Most presidents are incapable of achieving something like this in two terms.

“So if and when he says he’s decided to run for re-election, and it looks like he will, I’ll vote for him.”