The most popular dog name trends for 2025 revealed, with unexpected footballers and pop stars on the list

Dog names in the UK will be more influenced by celebrities and pop culture than ever in 2025, with nicknames such as Billie, Taylor and Donald set to dominate.

Guide Dogs has revealed its predictions for the most popular dog names of 2025 in the UK, and a list of the top 15 nicknames brims with inspiration from the worlds of music, TV, film and sport.

According to new research commissioned by the charity, one in five dog owners will turn to popular music artists and tours when naming their furry companions next year.

Unsurprisingly, Billie (Eilish) will take the top spot as the most popular dog name of the year, reflecting the 22-year-old singer-songwriter’s global influence.

Following closely behind, the name Taylor, inspired by pop superstar Taylor Swift, is expected to take third place.

Swift’s record-breaking Eras tour has solidified her status as a cultural force, making her an ideal namesake for many pet owners.

Coming in at number thirteen on the list is Noel, no doubt boosted by the Gallagher brothers’ announcement of their highly anticipated Oasis reunion tour in August.

In the realm of sports, athletes are also having an impact on dog naming trends.

Chelsea’s star player Cole Palmer and English football sensation Jude Bellingham are expected to feature in the top 10, taking fifth and eighth place respectively.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce, the NFL star and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, will likely be a popular choice, coming in at seventh on the list.

In addition to music and sports icons, new TV shows and movies are inspiring pet names.

Ted Lasso’s beloved Lasso character is ninth on the list, while Darcy, inspired by the latest Bridget Jones romantic comedy sequel, is tenth.

Superman’s return to the big screen in July 2025 has also led to a rise in the Clark name, which is projected to take 15th place.

With Christmas just around the corner, seasonal trends are also making their way into the world of dog names.

Holiday names like Sprout and Tinsel are expected to become increasingly popular, with 16 percent of dog owners citing the holiday season as a source of inspiration.

Additionally, food-inspired names continue to gain popularity, with Truffle securing the second spot on the list.

More than 16 percent of dog owners believe food-themed names will be a fun and fun trend for next year.

The research commissioned by Guide Dogs will help the charity name next year’s crop of puppies on its Sponsor A Puppy programme, which helps care for assistant dogs allocated to people with sight loss.

Lydia Smith, puppy naming specialist at Guide Dogs, said: “Choosing a dog’s name often reflects our own values, passions and ties to family and culture, and our research shows that inspiration can come from anywhere. place”.

He added: ‘At Guide Dogs, naming each puppy is a careful balance between creativity and practicality.

“In addition to supporting their training, we carefully chose the names of our Sponsor a Puppy recruits to showcase their individual personalities and, of course, connect with the generous sponsors who follow their journey to becoming life-changing guide dogs.”