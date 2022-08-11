The most informative – and sensitive – document related to the search for Mar-a-Lago will not be made public for the time being.

As remarkable as it was for the Department of Justice to ask a federal judge on Thursday to review the search warrant it used this week to search Mar-a-Lago, the private residence of former President Donald J. Trump in Florida, the material that prosecutors have agreed to make public are not the most informative or sensitive topics related to the case.

The administration is yet to release the so-called affidavit in support of the warrant, a document that contains all sorts of telling details about the larger Mr Trump investigation — the main reason prosecutors believed there was probable cause that evidence of a crime was to be found in Mar-a-Lago.

Search warrant affidavits are typically sworn by federal agents and are used to convince judges that it is worth violating one’s privacy to gather evidence of violations of the law. The affidavit in support of the search warrant for Mr. Trump’s home and members-only club is believed to contain such matters as the specific laws the administration believes have been violated and a brief account of the investigation into the storage of classified documents. by Mr. Trump at Mar-a-Lago.