‘The most frightening thing’: Northern California residents assess damage caused by powerful quake

RIO DELL — Patti Toroni woke up early Tuesday when her house shook violently — rocking back and forth like a boat at sea as her china shop crashed and items fell off the walls and fell to the floor.

“The earthquake was terrifying,” says Toroni, 68, a retired aid worker. “It was honestly the most terrifying thing that’s happened to me in my entire life, and that’s saying quite a bit.”

The two cottages where Toroni and her husband lived near Highway 101 are now filled with piles of fallen furniture and decorations. They’re not quite sure how to clear the buildings so they can move back in, Toroni said.

‘We have no money. We’re at the end of our tether,’ Toroni said.

Toroni was one of hundreds of residents left deprived — and tense — after a powerful 6.4 earthquake struck Humboldt County on Tuesday that destroyed dozens of buildings in the small logging towns of Rio Dell and Fortuna. In a region of California that ranks among the most seismically active in the state, the speed of the rupture — along with the unique way it brought its energy ashore near the Eel River Valley — caused far more destruction than many others. earthquakes of similar size and magnitude, geologists and earthquake experts said Wednesday.

For residents of the hardest-hit cities, that means an extensive clean-up process – with rebuilding likely to be costly as few people here have the necessary insurance. And for Californians elsewhere, the quake was a reminder of the unpredictable dangers of the state’s fragile geology — and the high risk of not preparing.

It took only seconds for the shock waves to reach the Eel River Valley from the epicenter three miles offshore, according to a simulation conducted Wednesday by the United States Geological Survey. But once they did, they bounced off the nearby Mendocino Range and reverberated — sloshing back and forth like water in a bathtub for about a minute, the simulation showed.

The shock waves from Tuesday’s quake appear to have focused north and east of the fault site — causing the ripples to be felt as far north as Seattle, said Lori Dengler, professor emeritus of geology at Cal Poly Humboldt.

The first shock waves also hit with an uncanny force — suggesting the fault ruptured with unusual speed, experts said.

“It wasn’t just people who were scared because it was an earthquake in the middle of the night,” Dengler said. “We have the instrumental data that makes it very clear that we are talking about extraordinarily strong ground motion.”

Acceleration rates in Rio Dell reached 1.4 times the force of Earth’s gravity, according to data collected by the California Strong Motion Instrumentation Program. Anything higher than 0.5 is unusual for earthquakes in California, said Susan Minson, a research geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey.

The devastating reality of those readings was evident Wednesday in Rio Dell, where two dozen homes were deemed uninhabitable, forcing about 65 people to flee, city manager Kyle Knopp said. Another 37 homes sustained significant damage, he said. Closer to the coast, Fortuna city manager Merritt Perry said three homes were knocked off their foundations and dozens more suffered significant damage, including broken chimneys and ruptured gas lines.

Shannon Lewis was also flung out of bed early Tuesday morning in his yellow, single-storey Rio Dell home in chaos and cacophony. The earthquake shook the top of his stone chimney into a mess, but rumbling and crushing noises came from all directions. “It was loud,” he said. “It was like going on a wild ride. I saw that the wall was moving.”

A sixth-generation lumberjack and now a longshoreman, Lewis, 55, examined the damage afterwards and wondered if his insurance would cover it. When “I looked at my homeowner’s plan and it said on the first page, ‘You don’t have earthquake insurance,'” Lewis said.

Many people with damaged homes or business property did not have earthquake insurance, local officials said.

Jacqui McIntosh and her husband, Shane, had earthquake insurance for a few months last year, but, she said, “It’s so astronomically expensive that we couldn’t afford it.”

Like many others in Rio Dell and other areas affected by the quake, Jacqui McIntosh, who works in human resources, and Shane, an engineer, are living paycheck to paycheck. Their house was on the market. Now, after the earthquake knocked it off its foundation and caused severe structural damage, their realtor has told them it’s worthless. “We’re on our own unless emergency funds come in,” says 28-year-old McIntosh.

County supervisor Michelle Bushnell said she was hopeful state and federal emergency funds would help people deal with damage to homes they can’t afford.

But Rio Dell fire chief Shane Wilson said officials could not yet advise residents about getting financial aid for reconstruction. “We don’t have those next steps right now,” Wilson said Wednesday afternoon.

City and county officials described a struggling economy that will make recovering from the quake even more difficult.

The region has seen the industries that once supported it – illegal marijuana cultivation, logging, lumbering and fishing – fade away. It is considered seriously economically disadvantaged by government agencies, Knopp noted.

Residents without earthquake insurance and little or no extra money will have a hard time getting their homes and lives back on track, Perry said. “If you’re trying to fix a gas line or fix a chimney, what else are you going to sacrifice?” said Perry.

For Toroni and her husband, there seemed to be few options available but to leave. As she spoke on Wednesday, smoke began billowing from one of the cottages on their property, and Toroni, hysterical, watched her already difficult circumstances become even worse. Firefighters extinguished the blaze — which Wilson said may have been due to an electrical problem related to the town’s power supply — but the cottage and its contents were further damaged by the smoke, flames and water.

“I guess I should just go somewhere else,” Toroni said. “Earthquakes,” she complained, “tear things apart.”