The most famous Japanese cannibal that raped, killed, and ate a Dutch lady but was never arrested, died aged 73

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Issei Sagawa, a Japanese assassin known as the ‘Kobe Cannibal’ who killed and ate a Dutch student but was never jailed, has died aged 73.

Sagawa died of pneumonia on Nov. 24 and was given a funeral attended by only family members, with no scheduled public ceremony, his younger brother and a friend said in a statement.

In 1981, Sagawa was studying in Paris when he invited Dutch student Renee Hartevelt to his home.

He shot her in the neck, raped her, and then consumed parts of her body over the course of several days.

Sagawa then attempted to dispose of her remains in the Bois de Boulogne park and was arrested several days later and confessed his crime to police.

But in 1983, he was found unfit for trial by French medical experts and was initially held in a mental institution before being deported to Japan in 1984.

At the time, Hartevelt’s family promised to ensure that Sagawa would be prosecuted in Japan, so that ‘the killer would never be released’.

But upon his arrival, he was declared sane by the Japanese authorities, who decided that Sagawa’s only problem was a “character defect” and that he did not need hospitalization.

Japanese authorities were unable to get his files from their French counterparts, who deemed the case closed, leaving the killer on the loose.

Sagawa made no secret of his crime and capitalized on his notoriety, including a novel-like memoir titled “In the Fog” in which he reminisced about the murder in vivid detail.

The murder was also the subject of Japanese novelist Juro Kara’s “Letter from Sagawa-kun,” which won the country’s most prestigious literary award in 1982.

This archive photo, taken on June 17, 1981, shows Japanese student Issei Sagawa

Despite the gruesome details of the murder and his lack of remorse, Sagawa achieved a level of celebrity, regularly giving interviews to domestic and international media outlets in the years following his return.

He was featured in a magazine for his paintings of naked women, appeared in a porn movie, and produced a manga comic book that depicted his crime in graphic and unrelenting detail.

The sordid fascination with the murder even led to it being referenced in songs by the Rolling Stones and The Stranglers.

Sagawa spent his last years with his brother, reportedly confined to a wheelchair after a series of health problems, including a stroke.

But he showed no clear sign of remorse or reformation, telling Vice in a 2013 interview while looking at posters of Japanese women, “I think they would taste great.”

He also shared details about the incident and his ongoing obsession with cannibalism in interviews and a 2017 documentary, “Caniba.”

The film’s directors spent months with Sagawa and his brother, describing themselves as “conflicted” about the experience.

“We were disgusted, fascinated, we wanted to understand,” says co-director Verena Paravel.