The most expensive NBA trading card sales ever
We are in the golden age of sports cards, some of which sell for millions of dollars. While not as popular as some baseball cards, there is also a large market for basketball gear. According to our research, at least 26 NBA seven-figure cards have been sold.
Most of them relate to Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Stephen Curry. In fact, one with the Warriors superstar tops the list of the most expensive sales ever.
The 2003-04 Upper Deck LeBron James Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch signature is the best-selling card in our list of 12. Other players that collectors invest in are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. The trading card industry is booming and still growing, and we are sure there will be new record sales soon.
For now, this is the all-time ranking:
Card: 2009-10 Panini National Treasures Stephen Curry Rookie Logoman Signature
Serial Number: 1/1
Figure: PSA NM-MT 8 / Auto 10
Sale date: July 6, 2021
Auction House: Private sale
Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78
Serial Number: 23-07
Figure: BGS MT 9
Sale date: April 26, 2021
Auction House: PWCC Marketplace
Card: 2018 Panini National Treasures 1 of 1 Logoman Autograph
Serial Number: 1/1
Figure: Authentic
Sale date: February 28, 2021
Auction House: Private sale
Card: 1997 Signatures of competition jersey on the upper deck
Serial Number: 6/23
Figure: BGS NM-MT 8
Sale date: October 11, 2021
Auction House: Private sale
Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78
Serial Number: 23/99
Figure: BGS NM-MT+ 8.5
Sale date: October 24, 2021
Auction House: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2020 Panini Flawless Triple Logoman Patch
Serial Number: 1/1
Figure: Authentic
Sale date: June 26, 2022
Auction House: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78
Serial Number: 12/23
Figure: BGS NM MT+ 8.5
Sale date: June 26, 2022
Auction House: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78
Serial Number: 57/99
Figure: BGS NM MT+ 9
Sale date: August 29, 2021
Auction House: Goldin Auctions
Card: 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metals Gemstones – Green
Serial Number: 4/100
Figure: BGS NM-MT+ 8.5
Sale date: February 22, 2022
Auction House: Private sale
Card: 2013-14 Panini National Treasures Logoman Patch Signature
Serial Number: 1/1
Figure: BGS MT 9
Sale date: September 20, 2020
Auction House: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78
Serial Number: 14/23
Figure: BGS GEM MINT 9.5/BGS 10
Sale date: July 19, 2020
Auction House: Goldin Auctions
Card: 1996-97 Topps Chrome Refractors #138 Rookie Card
Serial Number: Not numbered
Figure: BGS PRISTINE/Black Label 10
Sale date: March 6, 2021
Auction House: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2006-07 Upper Deck Exquisite All-NBA Access Triple Logoman
Serial Number: 1/1
Figure: Authentic
Sale date: August 7, 2022
Auction House: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78
Serial Number: 30/99
Figure: PSA NM-MT+ 8.5/10
Sale date: January 8, 2022
Auction House: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78
Serial Number: 32/99
Figure: BGS NM-MT+ 8.5/10
Sale date: March 6, 2021
Auction House: Goldin Auctions
Card: 1997 Signatures of competition jersey on the upper deck
Serial Number: 8/23
Figure: PSA NM 7 / Auto 8
Sale date: February 4, 2021
Auction House: Heritage Auctions
Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78
Serial Number: 17/99
Figure: BGS NM-MT+ 8.5/10
Sale date: January 8, 2022
Auction House: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2004-05 Upper Deck Ultimate Signatures Logos #USL-LJ Signed Logoman Card
Serial Number: 1/1
Figure: PSA Authentic / Auto 10
Sale date: March 6, 2021
Auction House: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78
Serial Number: 78/99
Figure: BGS NM-MT+ 9
Sale date: July 28, 2022
Auction House: PWCC Marketplace
Card: 2003 Tops Chrome
Serial Number: Not numbered.
Figure: BGS GM-MT 10
Sale date: August 5, 2022
Auction House: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2013-14 Panini Prizm “Prizms Black Mosaic” #290
Serial Number: 1/1
Figure: BGS GM-MT 9.5
Sale date: December 12, 2020
Auction House: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78
Serial Number: 19/99
Figure: BGS NM-MT+ 8.5/10
Sale date: January 8, 2022
Auction House: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2009-10 Panini National Treasures “Century Platinum” Rookie Patch Signature
Serial Number: 4/5
Figure: PSA MINT 9, Auto 10
Sale date: August 6, 2022
Auction House: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78
Serial Number: 36/99
Figure: BGS MINT 9/BGS 10
Sale date: April 30, 2022
Auction House: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2012-13 Panini National Treasures #151 NBA Logoman Rookie Patch Autographs
Serial Number: 1/1
Figure: BGS MT 9/10
Sale date: January 30, 2021
Auction House: Goldin Auctions
Card: 1986 Upper deck signed Fleer #57 Rookie Card
Serial Number: 21/23
Figure: BGS NM-MT+ 8.5 / Car 9
Sale date: June 14, 2022
Auction House: Christie’s
Card: 1997 Signatures of competition jersey on the upper deck
Serial Number: 23-09
Figure: BGS NM-MT 7
Sale date: August 7, 2022
Auction House: Private sale
Card: 2009-10 Panini National Treasures “Century Platinum” Rookie Patch Signature
Serial Number: 3/5
Figure: BGS GM-MT 9.5/10
Sale date: January 30, 2021
Auction House: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78
Serial Number: 72/99
Figure: BGS MINT 8 / Auto 9
Sale date: March 12, 2022
Auction House: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2002-03 Upper deck signature Logoman
Serial Number: 1/1
Figure: BGS MT 9 / Car 10
Sale date: October 24, 2021
Auction House: Goldin Auctions
