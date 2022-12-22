The most disputed claims in part two of Harry and Meghan's Netflix show

<!–

Part two of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary sent new shockwaves around the world last week.

In our video, Siofra Brennan, Femail editor of MailOnline, and Royal Commentator commentator Richard Fitzwilliams discuss the most controversial and disputed claims from part two of the series.

They reveal why royal courtiers say Harry’s claims that the Queen was sidelined are ‘outrageous’, and whether other royals really are jealous of the Sussexes.

Watch the video here: