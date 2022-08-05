The most commonly mispronounced places names have been revealed including Cannes, Yosemite and Bondi

From Dubai to Cannes and even Bondi, the world’s most mispronounced place names have been revealed.

While Cannes in France, the River Thames in London and Yosemite National Park in the US topped the list, the Australian place names that tourists stumble upon most are Bondi, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Language learning platform preply compiled the list of place names people get wrong by analyzing Google search data to reveal the destination people most often ask “How do you pronounce.”

International travelers struggle with some Australian names, including the famous Bondi Beach which some say as ‘Bon-dee’, Brisbane mispronounced as ‘Bris-BAIN’ and Melbourne which is often thought of as ‘Mel-BORN’.

Surprising additions to the list include Dubai which is pronounced ‘doo-BAY’ instead of ‘due-BYE’, Beijing which has a hard J sound like ‘bay-JING’ instead of ‘beige-ing’ and people often think of the Lourve as a one-syllable word, when in fact it says ‘LOO-vruh’.

The River Thames that runs through the English capital is meant to be said with a hard T like ‘tems’ and people should drop the S when talking about the famous film festival and French hotspot Cannes and say ‘Can’ like a can of drink.

Island destination Maldives is often pronounced ‘mahl-dives’ or ‘mahl-deeves’, but it should be ‘mall-deeves’ and the Hungarian capital Budapest is actually said as ‘buda-pesht’.

American tourists pronounce Phuket with an F sound at the beginning, but the Aussies were right in saying “poo-KET.”

Other additions were Laos which can be pronounced ‘luis’ like blouse, or ‘lou’ like loud and Qatar is actually said with an ‘e’ sound instead of an ‘a’ like ‘KUH-Ter’.

Iraq is correctly pronounced as ‘e-rack’ as in E-bay or email and not as ‘eye-rack’ as in iPhone.

The list confirmed the pronunciations of some disputed place names such as Worcester which is ‘WUSS-tuh’ or ‘WUSS-ter’, Ibiza which is ‘ee-BEE-tha’ and Yosemite which is ‘yoh-SEH-muh-dee’ or ‘ yoh-SEH-muh-tee’.

There were understandably confusing place names like Oaxaca in Mexico where ‘wah-HAH-kah’ is said and the Icelandic city of Reykjavik pronounced ‘RAKE-yah-veek’.