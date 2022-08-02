The most beautiful cities in the world according to science and the ‘golden ratio’ – Chester is No.1

According to science, Chester is the most beautiful city in the world.

Research has shown that the walled cathedral city, in the north west of England, has the highest percentage of buildings – 83.7 percent – that meet the ‘golden ratio’.

Using this ratio as a guideline, researchers have ranked the most prominent cities in the world, with Venice in second place. It has a ‘beauty score’ of 83.3 percent. London is now in third place (83 percent). Fourth place is picked up by Belfast (82.9 percent), while Rome drops to fifth with 82 percent.

Chester, according to science, is the most beautiful city in the world because it has the most buildings in line with the ‘golden ratio’. Researchers scanned Google Street View for photos of the fronts of thousands of ‘iconic’ buildings and streets of houses from cities around the world, before plotting points at the corners of each building to determine the ‘proportion of the longest and shortest lengths of the dimensions’. ‘ to calculate . Those ratios were then compared to the golden ratio (1:1.618) to see how well they matched. For reasons that cannot really be explained, people find objects that unfold with this ratio inherently beautiful. Upstairs is Chester’s Eastgate Street

Venice in second place (pictured above), known as the water city, scores 83.3 percent

London has been voted the third most beautiful city in the world with a score of 83 percent. Above is St. Paul’s Cathedral, previously voted the world’s most beautiful building, as it closely follows the “golden ratio” formula with 72.28 percent alignment

The rest of the top 10 are Barcelona (sixth, 81.9 percent), Liverpool (seventh, 81 percent), Durham (eighth, 80.5 percent), Bristol (ninth, 80 percent) and Oxford (10th, 79, 7 percent).

The highest US city is New York, ranking 17th with a score of 77.7 percent.

What is the golden ratio? It has long been used as a barometer of beauty and numerically it is a ratio of 1:1.618. So a building that connects to it would contain shapes and structures that have a relationship with each other in this relationship.

For reasons that cannot really be explained, people find objects that unfold with this ratio of expansion inherently beautiful.

THE TOP 20 MOST BEAUTIFUL CITIES IN THE WORLD – ACCORDING TO SCIENCE 1. Chester, UK – 83.7 percent alignment on the golden ratio 2. Venice, Italy – 83.3% 3. London, UK – 83% 4. Belfast, UK – 82.9% 5. Rome, Italy – 82% 6. Barcelona, ​​Spain – 81.9% 7. Liverpool, UK – 81% 8. Durham, UK – 80.5% 9. Bristol, UK – 80% 10. Oxford, UK – 79.7% 11. Birmingham, UK – 79.4% 12 = Edinburgh, UK – 78.9% 12 = Cardiff, UK – 78.9% 13. Prague, Czech Republic – 78.7% 14. Exeter, UK – 78.5% 15. Bath, UK – 78.2% 16. Canterbury, UK – 77.8% 17. New York, USA – 77.7% 18. Worcester, UK – 77.6% 19. Athens, Greece – 77.5% 20. Cambridge, UK – 76.1% ssource: Online mortgage advisor

The fourth place is taken by Belfast (82.9 percent). Pictured is Belfast City Hall in Donegall Square

Above is the ancient Colosseum of Rome – the Italian capital drops to fifth place with 82 percent

Barcelona is in sixth place with 81.9 percent. Above is the city’s iconic Sagrada Familia

Above is the skyline of Liverpool with the clock tower The Royal Liver Building in the middle. The northern city is in seventh place with 81 percent

Fascinatingly, this ‘golden ratio’ can be found in The head of Sonic the Hedgehogin flowers, waves and even galaxies.

This one Youtube video explains it brilliantly and reveals even more stunning examples of where the ratio can be found.

For the city ranking, made by Online mortgage advisorresearchers scanned Google Street View for front-facing photos of hundreds of streets and more than 2,400 buildings in historic cities around the world.

Then they drew points on the corners of each building to calculate the “ratio of the longest and shortest lengths of the dimensions.”

Those ratios were then compared to the golden ratio (1:1.618) to see how well they matched.

The highest-ranking city in the US is New York (above), ranking 17th with a score of 77.7 percent

The third most beautiful building in the world is London’s Westminster Abbey (above), according to the golden ratio

We previously revealed that Sir Christopher Wren’s St Paul’s Cathedral in London is the most beautiful building in the world, as with 72.28 percent alignment it closely follows the ‘golden ratio’ formula.

The Marina Bay Sands resort (70.88 percent) in Singapore, meanwhile, was unveiled as the second most beautiful building in the world, based on the ‘golden ratio’ analysis, while London’s Westminster Abbey (70.50 percent) is the second most beautiful building in the world. took third place.

Commenting on the survey, Online Mortgage Advisor said: ‘Many artists have incorporated the golden ratio into their work over the centuries, believing it to be a gold standard for natural aesthetic perfection. Using the golden ratio to measure mainstream buildings and iconic landmarks, we set out to find which city in the UK and around the world could lay claim to the most beautiful buildings.”

Visitcheshire.com says: ‘Chester has the most complete city walls, the oldest racecourse and the largest Roman amphitheater in Britain, plus a 1000-year-old cathedral with Europe’s finest example of medieval carvings. The old town is truly a breathtaking experience.’

Read more about the top 20 most beautiful cities here.