The Most Badass Final Girls of the 1980s, From Alien Defeats to Dream Powers

In the 1970s, horror movies began to change. The days of Dracula and The Wolf Man were over. There had been a time when religious-themed horror movies like: the exorcist and the omen were all anger. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and black christmas began a shift towards a more realistic horror film that focused more on the horror outside your door or through that door you really shouldn’t open. 1978, Halloween changed everything.





For better or worse, slasher movies were what everyone wanted now. Hollywood knew it and released them non-stop throughout the 1980s. Some were okay, many were bad, and a few became classics, with their latest girls becoming some of the most famous heroines in horror history. These are the best final girls from the biggest decade of the slasher genre.

Kelly Jo Minter as Yvonne Miller in A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

While last girl Alice Johnson (Lisa Wilcox) from A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master returned and was one last girl again in this follow up, some love must also be given to Yvonne Miller (Kelly Jo Minter), one of the few black women who is among the last in the horror genre. Yvonne is one of Alice’s new friends, seemingly one of the last victims of Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund). Yvonne is a wonderful and sympathetic friend of Alice, but she is also a very strong woman that Freddy has a hard time getting to. Yvonne fights alongside Alice, and she plays a very integral part in the plot by being the one who finds the grave of Freddy’s mother, Amanda, and frees her soul to enter Freddy’s dream world and confront her son. Alice might technically be the most important last girl here, but she wouldn’t have survived without Yvonne.

Caroline Williams as Vanita ‘Stretch’ Brock in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 (1986)

Twelve years later Tobe Hooper‘s original Texas nightmare, which is one of the original last girls in Sally Hardesty (Marilyn Burns), Hooper returned for a sequel. Leatherface is back with his clan, including newly introduced member Chop-Top (Bill Moseley). Stretch is a radio DJ who has a copy of an on-air murder committed by the cannibalistic crew. While Dennis HooperThe chaotic law enforcement officer, Lefty, may also be there to fight the villains, it’s Stretch who gets the most screen time. She is a combination of sexy and smart. When Leatherface is attracted to her, she uses it to keep him calm. In the film’s finale, as Lefty goes from chainsaw to chainsaw with Leatherface, Stretch takes on Chop-Top, causing him to fall off a rock tower. The final footage shows Stretch swinging a chainsaw wildly in victory, just as Leatherface did in defeat at the end of the original.

Lar Park Lincoln as Tina Shepard in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

The Friday the 13th movie franchise is the epitome of a trope that creates and follows a slasher. Each movie ends with one last girl triumphing over Jason Voorhees. While the seventh entry isn’t one of the best of the bunch, the last girl is the most interesting as Tina Shepard is telekinetic. The climax has a lot of fun with its Jason vs Carrie approach. While most of the franchise’s last girls are just trying to survive, Tina takes on Jason like no one else has, from using her mind to knock down electrical wires and electrocute him, to driving a gasoline can. to extinguish it and set it on fire. Finally, Tina uses her powers to bring her dead father back from the bottom of Crystal Lake, who rises and retreats Jason to the watery depths. Of course Jason would come back, but no one would ever be such a fun opponent for him as Tina, including Freddy Krueger.

Lisa Wilcox as Alice Johnson in A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

Riding high on the success of A Nightmare of Elm Street 3: Dream Childthe franchise returned the following year, but without a star Heather Langenkamp, whose character Nancy Thompson had been murdered. The bar was set high for Alice Johnson, the film’s new finalist. While she wasn’t as memorable as Nancy (so few were), her character is going on an amazing journey. When we first see Alice, we meet a broken teen whose mother is dead and whose father is a mean drunk. Alice has turned it into a shy and timid girl who doubts herself. So many last girls had those traits, but with Alice we get the reasons why. She lives in her head, and as all her friends die at the razor-sharp hand of Freddy Krueger, Alice’s dream powers grow stronger, until she becomes a dream master who is able to deal with Freddy one-on-one. The theme of growing stronger in tragedy makes Alice an intriguing and important last girl.

Amy Steel as Ginny Field in Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

In the original Friday the 13thit was Jason’s mother, Pamela Voorhees (Besty Palmer), who was the killer. She was beheaded by the last girl Alice (Adrienne King), but the sequel begins with an undead Jason avenging his mother’s death by killing Alice. He becomes the villain for yet another movie, with Ginny Field as his first and best last girl. She works by being more than a trope. She is not shy and virginal, but confident with a boyfriend. However, she is not concerned with thinking about sex like her friends. There are bigger things on her mind. Ginny turns out to be a strong and caring young woman, and it has led her to pursue a career in child psychology. She is fascinated by the stories of a young Jason Voorhees. She even sympathizes with his plight. That sympathy ends when she meets the bag that the adult Jason is carrying in the flesh and has to fight for her life. Her cleverness and training come into play when she dresses up as Pamela Voorhees and makes the madman believe she’s his mother before putting a machete around his neck. Of course Jason lives, but Ginny survives by being one of the brightest finalists in slasher history.

Danielle Harris as Jamie Lloyd in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Perhaps the youngest last girl Jamie Lloyd, first seen in this film, is just eight years old. All the last girls tropes are thrown out the window when it comes to having a kid as the protagonist. Of Jamie Lee Curtis not returning as Laurie Strode, fans could have easily dismissed the idea of ​​bringing in her fictional daughter to continue the series, but it works, thanks to the great writing and acting of Danielle Harris. Her fight with her uncle Michael Myers alone would have been ridiculous, so she gets a more traditional last girl by her side in the form of a teenage foster sister named Rachel (Ellie Cornell). As Michael wants Jamie dead, the film flows through Harris’s performance. She is terrified and cries like any child would, but she is strong just like her mother, she survives the attacks of The Shape and lives to see another day and another movie.

Ashley Laurence as Kirsty Cotton in Hellraiser (1987)

Clive Barker wrote and directed this body horror horror feast about a group of infernal Cenobites summoned from a mysterious puzzle box. Kirsty Cotton is the teenage niece of Frank, a man who had the horrific misfortune to open the box. Kirsty also opens the box, though she doesn’t know it would summon the Cenobites and Pinhead. They have come for her soul, but her life is spared when they decide to trade it for the evil abomination that brought Frank back. Frank is the real villain of the film, a deranged man who has risen from the dead. He is out to attack Kirsty as well, as she fights to escape not only demon-like creatures from Hell, but a resurrected uncle as well. She outsmarts the Cenobites by turning the puzzle box over and sending them back to where they came from. Kirsty would return in a few sequels, but in a bizarre movie the likes of which audiences had never seen before, it’s her centered performance here that keeps the plot in reality.

Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley in Aliens (1986)

Ellen Ripley is not only one of the best and worst last girls of the 70s, after her time in Ridley Scott‘s Alienbut this is even better James Cameron directed sequel. In the first movie, Ripley sends out a monstrous alien, but as the title implies, there are many more here. As cool as she was Alienthis time Ripley becomes like someone from a Arnold Schwarzenegger movie, where so many of the creatures are mowed down with a wide variety of weapons, while protecting an orphaned child. The poster of the film shows Ripley holding a heavy gun in one arm, while cradling the child in the other. The climactic battle, in which Ripley fights the huge alien queen while strapped into a robot cargo loader, is one of the most terrifying and action-packed scenes in horror history. As we knew she would, Ripley stands upright. The next few sequels would have Ripley wrong, but here she is the perfect final girl.

Heather Langenkamp as Nancy Thompson in A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

The greatest horror movie of the 80s came from the mind of Wes Craven. This movie is a slasher, but with a twist, with its dead villain who can chase the dreams of its victims. While Michael and Jason are masked and silent, you see Freddy Krueger, and he is never silent. It takes a special heroine to hold her own with such an iconic character. Nancy Thompson is just that. She’s your traditional good girl next door, but with more struggles than almost any other last girl. While many are on the defensive, Nancy sets out to find Freddy, to figure out his strengths and weaknesses and then figure out a way to bring him into the real world so he can be defeated. Nancy works by being portrayed as an ordinary person. She has no powers of any kind. She could be any of us, and we see the movie through her as if we were her. That ability to keep Nancy so realistic in such a wild story keeps us both interested and scared. While her character was supposed to die in the third movie of the franchise, she lives here, and we can wake up from the nightmare.