2022 was a great year for phones, but the tech industry never sleeps, so we’re already looking forward to 2023’s handsets – and many of them are going to be very exciting.

Through leaks and rumours, we’ve already heard a lot about major handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and the iPhone 15 line, and they’re certainly among the most anticipated phones of 2023.

But there are also less obvious but no less exciting upcoming phones, from brands like Xiaomi, Sony and more.

So below are the phones we’re most looking forward to in 2023. These are phones that are likely to be great in most cases, and should at least be interesting, unusual or innovative.

Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and its siblings – including the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra – are likely to be the most popular Android flagships of 2023, and we expect to see them early in the year, probably in February.

Leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could get a monstrous 200MP camera, and that every S23 model around the world will use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, rather than some regions getting an Exynos chipset.

Beyond that, their specs may not be a million miles from the S22 series, but expect camera and screen improvements even if the core specs are similar. You can see an unofficial rendering of the rumored design of the Galaxy S23 Ultra above.

Google Pixel 8

The Google Pixel 7 only launched in October 2022, but it and the Pixel 7 Pro were so good that we’re already curious to see what Google comes up with for the Pixel 8.

So far we haven’t heard much about this phone other than that it will probably use a Tensor 3 chipset, support satellite communications and it might have 12GB of RAM, but we expect class-leading cameras and generally strong software.

Stay tuned for more details as leaks and rumors are sure to emerge in greater quantities as we get closer to the phone’s launch.

Google Pixel Fold

The Google Pixel Fold is a phone we’ve been hearing about for years, and more recently there have been suggestions that it could land in Q1 2023 or May 2023.

Based on the rumors so far, the Google Pixel Fold may have a 7.6-inch foldable OLED screen, a 5.8-inch cover display and a Tensor – or more likely Tensor G2 – chipset. It could also look like the phone in the image above, which sources claim shows off the Pixel Fold’s design.

There’s some disagreement about the cameras, but they can also impress, with one leak pointing to a 64MP/12.2MP/10MP rear camera combination.

We’d take all this with a grain of salt for now, but this could end up being one of the few non-Samsung foldable phones worth getting excited about.

iPhone 15 Ultra

It’s clear the whole iPhone 15 line is being highly anticipated, but it’s the intriguing talk of an iPhone 15 Ultra that we’re most excited about.

This phone could be rumored to take the place of an iPhone 15 Pro Max, and could have better cameras than even the iPhone 15 Pro, including a long-range periscope snapper, along with a focus on battery life, a titanium frame and a very high price .

This probably won’t release until September 2023, if it lands at all, but it’s a phone you might want to save up for, as the iPhone 15 Ultra can be extremely expensive.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be Samsung’s next foldable flagship, but we’re not expecting it until August 2023, so there’s a bit of a wait.

As such, we don’t know much about it either, but an early leak suggests it uses the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and has similar cameras to the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

If nothing else, expect it to have a large folding screen so it can also be used as a tablet, coupled with an equally large price tag.

Sony Xperia IV

The Sony Xperia I IV was one of the most interesting phones of 2022, thanks in part to a camera with continuous optical zoom. That’s a feature you won’t find on other brands, and it helped Sony’s flagship stand out from the pack.

So far we haven’t really heard anything about the Xperia 1 V, but we expect it to offer just as unusual cameras, plus a great screen and flagship power – along with hopefully some innovative surprises. Look forward to the middle of 2023.

Xiaomi 13Pro

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has actually already been announced, but only available in China so far, with a global launch expected in early 2023.

This phone features a 6.73-inch 1440 x 3200 OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 4,820 mAh battery with 120 W wired charging and 50 W wireless charging, a premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and up to 12 GB RAM.

It also has water resistance and a premium design as you’d expect, but the most exciting aspect of the Xiaomi 13 Pro is its cameras, including a 50MP f/1.9 primary camera with a large 1-inch sensor, which should help it make better photos than most phones.

It also has a 50 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera and a 50 MP f/2.0 telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. And if that wasn’t enough for you, there’s also talk of an even better Xiaomi 13 Ultra, although we haven’t heard much about this yet.

OnePlus 11

The OnePlus 11 is likely to land in the first few months of 2023, and leaks suggest there won’t be a standalone OnePlus 11 Pro – or rather, the OnePlus 11 will be the OnePlus 11 Pro in all but name.

So expect this phone to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus or Ultra, despite the rumored lack of a Pro, Plus or Ultra suffix.

Leaks point to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery with 100W charging, a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 32MP telephoto lens. with 2x optical zoom.

You can see what the OnePlus 11 could look like in the unofficial render above.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, we’re also looking forward to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is likely to be the better seller of the two, thanks to a more palatable price.

This upcoming foldable clamshell phone will reportedly use the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, have a 3.3 or 3.4-inch wrap-around display (up from 1.9 inches on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4) and will have a less visible have fold than the Current model.

That all sounds promising, but Samsung will have to do its best to stay at the top of the foldable clamshell heap, thanks to stiff competition from the likes of Oppo and Motorola.