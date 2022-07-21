The Morning Show host Matt Doran shocks with a VERY rude Freudian slip live on air

Matt Doran suffered an awkward X-rated slip-up live on The Morning Show on Thursday.

The 38-year-old presenter was trying to introduce a segment about lamingtons for National Lamington Day when he made the gaffe, leaving his co-star Sally Bowrey hysterical.

Matt meant to say that a lamington is ‘chocolate coconut goodness’, but he got a faltering tongue and blurted out, ‘Welcome back, well, with soft sponge and choc c**k – no.’

The Morning Show host Matt Doran shocked with a VERY rude Freudian slip live on air Thursday – leaving his co-star Sally Bowrey in hysteria

Matt immediately turned red when Sally laughed.

“Let’s just rewind to the top and start over,” he said.

“How does that taste?” Sally was joking.

“Welcome back to The Morning Show, with soft sponge and choc coconut goodness, lamingtons are an iconic national treasure that all Aussies love,” Matt said at last.

Matt told 7Entertainment about the gaffe: “choc coconut” is a difficult phrase to say.

“Try to say ‘chocolate coconut’ three times and see how it goes,” he joked.

Matt is known for his car accident interview with British singer Adele, which took place late last year.

The Channel Seven reporter had flown to London to interview the top singer, 34, for Seven Network, but shockingly admitted during the chat that he hadn’t actually listened to her new album 30.

An ‘offended’ Adele is said to have walked out of the interview, which Doran denied.

The network reportedly spent $1 million on the ill-fated interview, plus her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey and footage from her One Night Only concert.

Looking devastated, Matt apologized to Adele in Weekend Sunrise in late November, blaming the saga for a “missed email,” before admitting the interview was “one of the highlights” of his career.

Last December, Matt married partner Kendall Bora in a surprise wedding ceremony in Berowra Waters, on the Hawkesbury River.

Channel 10 weather host Charlotte Goodlet served as maid of honor for Kendall alongside Channel Nine reporter Susanne Gray.

The couple started dating in 2019 after being introduced by mutual friends, but it was a ‘slow burn’ before things developed between them.