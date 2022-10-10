The moon is the perfect spot for humanity’s offsite backup

Artist’s concept of a future manned mission by Artemis to the south pole of the moon. Credit: NASA



In a recent study, a collaborative team of researchers discusses the potential for future lunar settlers to establish a backup system for data storage of human activity in the event of a global catastrophe on Earth that could be used to restore human civilization on a planet after a catastrophe. . This comes as NASA’s Artemis missions plan to send humans back to the moon for the first time since 1972, coupled with current global events such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, which saw the Russian President Vladimir Putin recently threatened nuclear war. Given the current state of affairs in the world, how important is it to have some sort of off-world data backup?

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us how vulnerable our world is to large-scale disasters because of growing interconnectivity,” said Carson Ezell, a Harvard University student, the director of the Space Futures Initiative, and lead author of the study. “Yet catastrophic risks are neglected in political discourse because they are unexpected and largely unprecedented. Backing up data outside the world would be an important step in improving our ability to recover from a catastrophic disaster, and it would enable our shared human identity and our responsibility and ability to protect it if we make the effort.”

dr. Alexandre Lazarian, professor in the Department of Astronomy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and co-author of the study, likens the study’s backup data storage system to that of an airplane’s black box, otherwise known as a flight data recorder. , which researchers later use to determine the cause of a plane crash or accident.

“They can’t save the lives of the people on the plane, but they can save the lives of people on other planes,” said Dr. Lazarian. “And in many cases, for example, it was not hardware, but human error that led to the crash.”

Together with Artemis, the study points to several ambitious manned spaceflight missions to both the Moon and Mars, not only from the United States, but also from China and the private space company SpaceX, with the researchers hoping to take this opportunity to back up their data. up system.

“Once a human lunar base is established, it should be a major priority to provide it with a computer system that backs up all the information needed to restart life on Earth,” said Dr. Avi Loeb, a professor in the Department of Astronomy at Harvard University, and a co-author of the study. “This includes the genetic information about all forms of terrestrial life, as well as information about all human creations, including books, music and content from the Internet. The lunar data repository would serve the same purpose as the backup and restore system on a ‘cloud’. “computing and storage provider I recently bought for my new computer. On a clear night, the moon appears to be the ultimate ‘cloud’ for data storage.”

The researchers discuss how advances in both laser communication and data storage could make it possible to establish such a system on both the Moon and Mars. They estimate that the total stored amount of books, magazine articles, movies, genetic information such as the number of species on Earth and the human genome, and terrestrial images is about 1.07 x 10.16 bytes of data, and also estimates that all of this data can be transferred to a suitable hub in a year or two.

dr. Lazarian says the purpose of this backup system is not because we will be destroyed, but because there is a possibility that we could be destroyed. He emphasizes that the aim of this project is to warn people, especially politicians, that we are a very fragile and fragile civilization, noting that we are in a very dangerous time because we can destroy ourselves.

But what kinds of risks does humanity really face when it comes to its own destruction?

“There are many existential risks to life on Earth, including climate change, a nuclear world war, pandemics, asteroid impact, the sun boiling off our oceans and rivers, or an unexpected disaster from a rare astrophysical event such as a gamma-ray burst,” he said. Dr. Loeb “The likelihood of any of these phenomena wiping out humanity is highly uncertain, but it’s worth a backup and recovery plan.”

To implement the data backup plan, the researchers emphasize the importance of it being an international project, as opposed to individual nations contributing to it, as the paper concludes by saying, “International, intergenerational coordination would also further initiatives to improve the long-term prospects for the future.”

dr. Lazarian says one of the main warnings about humanity being in danger comes from astronomy, as the researchers are using this project to discuss the reasons why we may not have heard of a technological alien civilization yet, stating that ” the absence of signatures of living civilizations on exoplanets could suggest that civilizations are vulnerable.”

“It means civilizations don’t live long,” says Dr. Lazarian. “If they get to the stage, the advanced industrial stage, where they can self-destruct, they do it.”

We’re going to the moon and maybe to Mars. So whose are they?

Provided by Universe Today

