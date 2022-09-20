The moment stony-faced King Charles, William, Harry and Andrew waited together at Windsor

Extraordinary new pictures have emerged of the royal family waiting together at Windsor Castle as they prepared to escort the Queen to her final resting place at St George’s Chapel.

The images show a family scene that is both ordinary and – given their positions, uniforms and the intensely public nature of their grief – unlike any other.

They also offer a glimpse into the personal dynamics of the royal family following the much-publicized breakdown of relations between Prince William and his brother, Harry, and the latter’s regular criticism of the institution after Megxit.

In the pictures, a stony-faced King Charles III stands with a ceremonial sword in one hand, occasionally chatting with other royals, including Prince Edward.

In other moments, Edward is seen talking with his brother Prince Andrew and Prince Harry with Peter Phillips, son of Anne, Princess Royal, as they cross an immaculate lawn near St. George’s Chapel.

Harry also shares a conversation with Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence. Also in attendance are other royals, including Prince William and Lord Linley, one of Charles’ cousins.

The week featured several rare displays of public unity between Harry and William. On September 10, the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan, were invited to join the Prince and Princess of Wales to inspect the floral tributes outside Windsor Castle, while yesterday William was seen appearing to direct the couple to their places in St. George’s Chapel.

These images of the royal family waiting at Windsor Castle show a family scene that is both ordinary and – given their positions, uniforms and the intensely public nature of their mourning – unlike any other. In this picture Prince Andrew chats with Prince Edward with Peter Philips behind him

In this photo, Harry chats with Peter, while Princess Anne talks to her husband, Sir Timothy Lawrence, and King Charles, Edward, Prince William and Andrew stand together

In the pictures, a stony-faced King Charles III stands with a ceremonial sword in one hand, occasionally chatting with other royals, including Prince Edward. Next to Edward are Prince William and Andrew. Also pictured are Prince Harry (left) Princess Anne and Sir Timothy

The service at St George’s Chapel ended with the Queen finally being laid to rest alongside her parents, her sister and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Her coffin was placed in the small King George VI Memorial Chapel, an annexe to St George’s Chapel in Windsor, alongside Prince Philip, her father George VI and the Queen Mother.

Her Majesty’s wish was to be buried with the ashes of her parents, her husband and her sister Princess Margaret, away from the much larger Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel.

During the televised committal service, her coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault, which contains the remains of 25 royals dating back to the 1800s.

The sovereign’s personal piper Paul Burns, who had been there every morning during her last days at Balmoral, was there at the end and played in the final moments of public mourning.

He played a final dirge as the Queen’s coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault, before being later moved to the King George VI Memorial Chapel alongside the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin.

Their children King Charles, the Princess Royal and their younger brothers Andrew and Edward gathered just after 6pm. 19 and was escorted to the memorial chapel without cameras present.

Harry – wearing morning clothes after being prevented from wearing his military uniform, chats with Anne and Sir Timothy

The images offer a glimpse into the personal dynamics of the royal family following the much-publicized breakdown of relations between Prince William and his brother, Harry, and the latter’s regular criticism of the institution post-Megxit

The gathering on the lawn at Windsor Castle was followed by a service at St George’s Chapel, where the Queen was buried with her husband Prince Philip

After the pomp and ceremony of the earlier state funeral and committal service, details of the ‘deeply personal’ service were kept private.

The Queen’s father, King George VI, had referred to his immediate family as ‘the four of us’ and they are now all reunited in the chapel.

The Memorial Chapel was commissioned by the Queen as a burial place for her father after his death in 1952. He had not wanted the King’s Vault to be his final resting place, but his death at the age of 56 was unexpected and nothing had happened. prepared.

The Queen paid for the small annex to be added to St. George’s Chapel, and her father’s remains were transferred there after its completion in 1969.

Her younger sister Princess Margaret left instructions asking to be cremated so that her ashes could be placed with her beloved father in the Chapel of Remembrance.

The royals look to the sky as they await the arrival of the Queen’s coffin at Windsor Castle yesterday

The Queen’s final resting place will be with her beloved husband Prince Philip at Windsor’s St George’s Chapel tonight. Top: The Queen’s coffin was carried into St. George’s Chapel yesterday

The king looks touched as her mother is finally laid to rest during the service of obligation. In a touching tribute to his mother, Charles sat in the same seat the Queen had sat in for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral during the Covid-19 pandemic

Life-long friend Lady Glenconner said Margaret found the alternative royal burial ground at Frogmore in Windsor Great Park “somber”.

Her ashes were originally placed in the Royal Vault after her death in 2002 and were moved to the Chapel of Remembrance after the Queen Mother’s death just a few weeks later.

The Memorial Chapel became a place of private contemplation for the Queen, who would visit it when she worshiped at St. George’s Chapel.

The main chapel has been the resting place of royalty for centuries, dating back to Edward IV in 1483, whose memorial stands in the North Quire Aisle.

Henry VIII’s remains are buried in the Quire, along with Charles I.

The Crown Jeweler, left, removes the Imperial State Crown from the casket of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as she enters the royal crypt as a ‘simple Christian soul’