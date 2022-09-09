The moment Sophie Wessex heard the news about the Queen’s health and ‘dashed’ mid-engagement

Sophie Wessex ‘rushed’ from a royal visit with retirees in Surrey yesterday morning after hearing of the Queen’s declining health halfway through the engagement.

The mother of two, 57, left Woodhouse Center in Oxted, where she had completed a royal commission in the early afternoon, as soon as she learned of the Queen’s declining health. Hello! Magazine reported.

Sophie started the day with a visit to Sunnydown School in Caterham and in the afternoon went to Woodhouse Center in Oxted. This event took place at the same time that the royal family released a statement about the queen’s health.

She was supposed to attend a third event later in the afternoon, but a source told Hello! she ‘rushed’ out of the second event and traveled straight to Prince Edward, 58, to be at the Queen’s side in Balmoral.

Photos show Sophie, who was known as one of the Queen’s confidants, being driven to the royal estate by her cousin Prince William around 5pm.

The royal mother of two seemed deep in thought and gloomy as she drove alongside her fellow royals in the back of the car.

The Queen’s death was announced at 6.30pm yesterday, after her four children and Prince William left for Balmoral.

Sophie seemed in good spirits at the Oxted event, greeting royal fans and signing the guestbook.

The Countess of Wessex, who had opted for a green and white flower number for the occasion, signed the guestbook and chatted with staff during the event.

The Royal Family showed their devotion to her family with a special necklace with pendants that read ‘E’, ‘L’ and ‘J’, the initials of Prince Edward, their daughter Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and their son James Viscount Severn, 14.

However, she appeared quickly to leave the workshop, which offers classes to retirees and people with disabilities, in Surrey and did not complete her third scheduled performance of the day.

Sophie spoke to some residents of the center. Her visit took place around the time it was announced that doctors were concerned about the Queen’s health

Instead, she quickly left Oxted to catch Royal Air Force flight KRF23R with her husband and Prince William and Prince Andrew.

After landing in Aberdeen just after 4pm, Sophie, Edward and Andrew were wheeled to Balmoral by Prince William as they rushed to the Queen’s bedside to take part in a vigil led by Prince Charles and Princess Anne yesterday.

Sophie lives in Bagshot Park in Surrey, with Edward and their two children James, Viscount Severn, 12, and Lady Louise Windsor, 16. She was recognized as the Queen’s favorite royal wife.

She ran her own PR firm before marrying Prince Edward and earned the Queen’s trust by plunging into royal life.

Her Majesty’s daughter-in-law was often seen as the monarch’s “favorite” relative after she married Prince Edward, and her “rock” after Prince Phil’s death last year.

Sophie’s current royal reputation is a far cry from the turmoil that ensued the Countess early in her marriage, when she ran her own PR consultancy.

A ‘royals for hire’ storm arose after she posed next to a Rover 75 at the Frankfurt Motor Show, after being awarded a £250,000 contract to publicize it.

In recent years, however, former aides have previously described the Queen’s relationship with Sophie – who lost her own mother, Mary, in 2005 – as ‘like mother and daughter’, adding: ‘There is a lot of love and mutual respect between them. .’

And in 2021, a tearful Countess described the Queen as “wonderful” as she and her husband Prince Edward comforted Her Majesty at Windsor Castle after the death of her husband Prince Philip.

It was often Sophie who was chosen to travel with the Queen when she attended church services in Sandringham or Balmoral.

She won the coveted spot because the monarch “found her presence soothing” and liked to be “completely calm in front of the church.”

The mother was believed to be seen by the Queen as the safest hands of the royal family as her marriage to Prince Edward lasted while Charles, Anne and Andrew were all divorced.

The Queen and Sophie’s close bond is said to be due to their similar interests, with the pair often spending Saturday or Sunday evenings together in Windsor, watching old war films and historical documentaries.

Sophie, who was raised in Kent by a tire company executive father and secretary mother, is even said to have convinced the Queen to watch The Crown – suggesting she might enjoy the Netflix series based on her. reign.

She is the patroness of more than 70 organizations, many of which focus on the rights of women and girls around the world.

Writing for Town and Country, royal journalist and author Victoria Murphy pointed out that on International Women’s Day 2019, Sophie rose at Buckingham Palace and vowed to dedicate herself to championing and supporting female peacemakers and the victims of sexual violence in conflict.

“Her work doesn’t regularly get the kind of media attention that the younger royals command, but Sophie, now 55, has become a staunch member of the ‘firm’,” Murphy wrote, adding: “The spotlight on Sophie has intensified in the the vacuum leaves as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step back.”

Meanwhile, people who have worked with the Countess of Wessex on a professional level told Murphy that they admired her ability to say what she thinks while remaining polite.