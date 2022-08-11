The moment Russians obliterated apartment blocks with thermobaric bomb

The Russian army is haphazardly demolishing housing blocks in Donetsk with terrifying barrage of thermobaric bombs, new video footage has revealed.

The town of Pisky, located on the outskirts of Donetsk, was destroyed yesterday by Putin’s ferocious thermobaric weapons or “vacuum bombs,” which set off huge fireballs that completely engulfed rows of apartment buildings.

Thermobaric weapons spray a mist of highly flammable aerosols before detonating.

When the explosion erupts, the vapor cloud is ignited and sucks in the air around it, creating higher temperatures and more damaging explosions that last much longer than conventional explosions.

The poignant clip shared by pro-Russian accounts on the Telegram messaging app represents further evidence of Putin’s forces targeting residential areas and civilian centers, contrary to official Russian defense ministry claims.

It comes as the Russian army launched a renewed attack to capture more territory in the regions of Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkov.

This close-up image shows residential blocks being blown apart as huge flames rage through the city and large wisps of smoke spiral upwards

After a brief decline in intensity to regroup and consolidate troop numbers, Russia’s brutal assault on the eastern Donbas region kicked off again this week with a series of devastating attacks as Putin’s soldiers attempt to gain more ground in southeastern Ukraine.

A report from the Land Forces of Ukraine said Russian units are now trying to defend the land they have already won in the Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson and Kharkov regions, while trying to slowly advance their positions in Donetsk.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has claimed that the Kremlin’s goal is to retake the entire Donbas region from Ukraine, which would require Putin’s forces to take full control of the entire Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

An intelligence update yesterday from the UK’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) suggested that Russian commanders faced “competing operational priorities” as they attempt to gain ground in Donetsk, while also having to defend their defenses against Ukrainian counter-attacks in the south and northeast. strengthen.

It comes amid reports that the Kremlin is organizing covert recruiting operations to replenish the tens of thousands of its troops killed in Ukraine since Feb. 24 to prevent conscription from being introduced.

Although the Russian Defense Ministry denies that any “mobilization activities” are taking place, the authorities appear to be doing everything they can to strengthen conscription.

Billboards and public transport advertisements in various regions proclaim ‘This is the job’, calling on men to join the professional army. Authorities have set up mobile recruitment centers in some cities, including one at the site of a Siberian half marathon in May.

Regional governments meanwhile form ‘volunteer battalions’ which are promoted on state television.

The business newspaper Kommersant counted at least 40 such entities in 20 regions, with officials promising volunteers monthly salaries ranging from the equivalent of £1,750 to nearly £5,000.

A Russian army soldier looks through a sniper rifle scope as she and other soldiers guard a group of foreign journalists visiting a captured Ukrainian checkpoint in Luhansk

While devastating attacks this week continue to shake the Donbas region, the repeated shelling of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhya (pictured) is perhaps the most alarming threat to Ukraine

A house lies in ruins after shelling by Russian troops, Kushuhum Urban Settlement, Zaporizhzhya Region

A view of an explosion crater after Russian shelling in a village in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Oblast on August 10, 2022

While devastating attacks this week continue to shake the Donbas region, the repeated shelling of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is perhaps the most alarming threat facing Ukraine.

Both sides have accused each other of the shelling that killed dozens of people over the past week and threatened to severely damage the facility that houses several nuclear reactors.

Ukrainian state energy company Energoatom said the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power complex was shelled again today after 14 people were killed in yesterday’s attacks.

Energoatom said the area of ​​the factory was hit five times, including near where radioactive materials are stored, but no one was injured and the situation at the factory remained under control.

The clashes have revived the memory of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster in Soviet Ukraine, which killed hundreds and spread radioactive contamination across much of Europe.

The Group of Seven Industrialized Countries (G7) condemned the Russian occupation and called on Moscow to immediately return full control of the factory to the Ukrainian authorities.

Ukrainian workers operating the factory must be able to work “without threats or pressure” and Russian control of the factory “threatens the region,” G7 foreign ministers said in a statement.