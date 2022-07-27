The moment Peter Yan’s humble $115 print Netflix Senior Year starring Rebel Wilson

A delighted photographer has revealed how one of his favorite prints was featured in Rebel Wilson’s new Netflix comedy Senior Year.

Melbourne-based Peter Yan, 36, was delighted to see his photo in the background of “one of the most moving scenes” in the film after being approached a year earlier.

To celebrate, he created a Reel for his Instagram fans, where he re-enacts a fictional conversation between him and the streaming service via Instagram.

Peter Yan, 36, from Melbourne was delighted to see his photo set in the background of ‘one of the most moving scenes’ in the film

The photo is one of Peter’s bestsellers and was taken in ‘2017/2018’ at the 12 Apostles site on the Great Ocean Road in Victoria

Speaking to FEMAIL, the artist clarified that he had not spoken directly to Netflix about the photo, but instead struck a deal with Paramount Pictures.

“So basically it wasn’t Netflix that contacted me,” he said.

“It was one of the set designers for the film who contacted me and asked for my permission to use the print in ‘Senior Year,'” he continued before admitting he didn’t know when the film became a Netflix movie. .

In the video, he pretended to reject the idea of ​​using the image in the film before showing it in the background of a touching scene

The film follows Stephanie’s (played by Rebel) life in senior year – where a failed cheerleading stunt left her in a 20-year coma.

“The reel I made was for ‘fun’, but it doesn’t change the fact that my print was featured in the film, so it’s pretty cool,” he said.

The film crew purchased the $115, 16X20-inch print through the artist websitejust like any other customer would.

“This was over a year ago and I almost forgot until I read the news somewhere,” he said, adding that the actress and producer had posted that the film became the number one movie on the streaming site.

The artist, who left his job at Apple after ten years to pursue his love of photography and travel, then decided to watch the film to see if his print had made the final cut.

“They did say they can’t guarantee it will be used, so I was pleasantly surprised to see it in the film,” he said.

Peter watched the film, looking for his photo, after Rebel revealed it had risen to number one on the platform

‘Stephanie (Rebel) and her family are Australian but live in the United States. They wanted some show-outs to Australia to take that theme home,” he said.

When she wakes up at the age of 37, she decides to fulfill her dream of becoming queen of the ball.