The moment Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti is seen getting into a taxi with two Icelandic beauties

Davide Sanclimenti left a party with two Icelandic beauties in London on Saturday, while his girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was away in Los Angeles, where the moment was captured by an onlooker.

The Love Island winner, 27, was joined by a friend as they got into a taxi with the girls after watching the KSI v Swarmz and KSI v Pineda fights at the O2 Arena.

Elsewhere, Ekin-Su, 28, is currently working on a “top secret” project in Beverly Hills after landing in America earlier this week.

In footage of the moment obtained by The Sun, the Love Island star was joined by Anita Gunnarsdottir and Matthildur Ylfa Þorsteinsd – who sat next to him during the fight.

He was reportedly seen chatting and laughing with the duo as they left the venue before sharing a taxi together.

While the video showed Davide laughing in the back seat of the taxi with one of the girls, while the other leaned forward.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Davide and Ekin-Su for comment.

Ekin-Su and her boyfriend Davide won Love Island early this month with a whopping 63.7% of the public vote.

Elsewhere, Ekin-Su took to Instagram to tease her 2.8 million followers about a secret project she’s working on in Los Angeles.

The brunette beauty shared a photo of what her morning awakening looked like and tagged her location saying she was in Beverly Hills, California.

The glamor trip included sunbathing by a luxury pool as she captioned the morning photo with “Good morning LA.”

She said in the video ‘Super excited omg I sound American now, not cool but no yes I’m excited to shoot now, first location on the way.’

Later in the evening, the beauty took to her Instagram story for the last time to share a teasing video about the project for her fans.

She can be seen in her luxurious hotel room in the same pink dress and captioning the video with ‘What a day…. Can’t wait to show you all very soon..’

It comes after Ekin-su signed the biggest clothing deal in the show’s history with the Oh Polly brand, MailOnline can exclusively reveal.

The Love Island star was “flooded with offers” from multiple retailers after her landslide win with Davide, but wanted to “follow her heart” by signing with a company that believes in her.

A source told MailOnline that the ITV2 champion, who won the £50,000 cash prize after collecting 63.7 per cent of the public vote, is “ecstatic” and having “the week of her dreams”.