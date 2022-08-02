The moment Lee Ryan was removed from a BA flight by police after being ‘abusive towards cabin crew’

Footage has surfaced of Lee Ryan being removed by armed police from a British Airways flight at London City Airport before he was reportedly arrested.

The singer, 39, was approached by officers after allegations had been made that he insulted the cabin crew on the plane when they refused to serve him alcohol.

Lee was then reportedly arrested by police on suspicion of public order violations, and was released 12 hours later pending further investigation.

The footage shows police boarding the plane after it flew from Glasgow to London, with an officer asking Lee to leave the flight with them.

Lee asks why he’s being asked to leave the flight, but the female officer says they’ll discuss it later.

A few seconds later, Lee gets up, packs his things and exits the plane.

A source told The sun: ‘It was quite shocking. He was furious on the run and insulted and cursed.

“He was just generally abusive to people. Everyone just thought he was a fool. He kept asking for more alcohol but they wouldn’t serve it. He got up from his chair and he just looked like a fool.’

A representative for Lee Ryan declined to comment when MailOnline contacted him.

During the flight, staff allegedly communicated forward, causing a police van to meet the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant on the runway as police boarded.

After being removed from the flight, it is believed that Lee was handcuffed and arrested on suspicion of public order violations, spending the night in a cell.

Ryan has since been released after 12 noon pending further investigation.

One passenger, who claimed the incident delayed the flight by 20 minutes, said: The sun: ‘He became aggressive towards the flight attendants when it became clear that he would not have alcohol.

“At one point he left his seat and started pacing up and down the aisle despite being told to sit down — he even ran behind the cabin crew curtains. It was insane behaviour.’

Another said: ‘The way he acted was really intimidating.’

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police told MailOnline on Sunday: ‘On Sunday, July 31, at around 1640, officers encountered a flight that had arrived from Glasgow at London City Airport.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for a public order violation. He was taken into custody at a police station in East London and released the following day after an investigation.’

Ryan has previously spoken out about his struggle with alcohol, having described himself as a “good alcoholic” for 10 years.

The former pop star, who has appeared on Celebs Go Dating, told in 2019 how he still drinks socially but not ‘inside’.

In April, it was revealed that his company has gone bankrupt with debts totaling £69,000.

Lee Bee Ltd was voluntarily wound up due to the huge amount of money, including an estimated £15,000 to HMRC and £50,000 to Metro Bank.

The company, founded in 2019, has no money to pay out to its creditors and was dissolved by liquidator Stuart Rathmell on March 17.

The debts also include £4,000 owed to the Blue singer, 38, who is the sole director.

MailOnline contacted a representative of Lee for comment at the time.

According to the records, his only other active company Catch A Dream Productions Ltd filed bills on March 23, exposing debts of £2,175.

Ryan moved to Spain with his girlfriend Verity Paris in 2020 after seeing the work in this country dry up.

In March, it was revealed that he had secretly married his two-year-old girlfriend Verity.

The couple, who welcomed a daughter in August last year, whose name they have not shared publicly, tied the knot in an intimate and romantic ceremony.

Ryan moved to Spain last year to start a family with Verity, 31, and the couple said I Do at a registry office in Gibraltar.

The newlywed told The sun: ‘I finally met someone who loves me and supports me in everything I do.

“Verity is a beautiful, strong and loving woman that I cherish, and I am a lucky man to have such a wonderful mother to my child, and now a woman in her.

“I’ve never been so calm and grounded and I owe it to Verity. I am the happiest I have ever been in my life because of the wonderful family life I have now.”

In addition to his daughter with Verity, Ryan is also father to daughter Bluebell, 13, who he shares with ex Jessica Keevil, and son Rayn, 12, whose mother is his ex-fiancée, Samantha Miller.

The couple moved into a beachfront apartment on the Costa del Sol in 2020, with the duo admitting they now have a “better quality of life” and “new life”.

Ryan admitted that after living in London for 20 years, he now loves scenic walks along the coastline and ‘sea air’.