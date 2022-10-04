‘The mob needs to be stopped’: Home Secretary Suella Braverman vows to tackle eco-protesters

<!–

Suella Braverman vowed to tackle the ‘mob’ of climate protesters striking across Britain today as she delivered a thunderous speech vowing to get tough on crime and unemployment.

The interior minister lashed out at protesters but also reserved criticism of police forces for taking a soft line on political protests.

In a speech to a standing ovation at the Conservative party conference in Birmingham today, she said she would ‘always support our police’ but it was wrong for forces to ‘take the knee and take part in political demonstrations’.

She went on to say that officers should stick to ”common sense policing… not police jargon on Twitter”.

“It’s time the police stopped virtue signaling and started catching robbers and burglars,” she added.

‘We need common sense police. Shameless and unapologetic on the part of the law-abiding majority.

“This means that the mob must be stopped. The police must be given all the powers they need to stop protesters using guerilla tactics and bringing chaos and misery to the law abiding majority.

“It is not a human right to vandalize property. It is not my ”freedom of speech” to protest violently. No – you can’t just start a riot or stick to the roads and get away with it.’

Members of the Just Stop Oil group occupied four bridges in the capital over the weekend, causing gridlock on busy roads before converging on parliament

It came as an eco zealot seen on video pouring human excrement over a memorial to pandemic hero Captain Sir Tom Moore has pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage in the ‘despicable act’.

Maddie Budd, 21, was arrested in London on Sunday following the attack at the memorial in Hatton, Derbyshire.

Footage of the stunt, performed for the End UK Private Jets pressure group, showed her dousing the monument – which honors the 100-year-old Second World War vet who raised £33m for the NHS during the lockdown – in urine and faeces.

She has been remanded in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing later this month.

And at the weekend, eco zealots including pensioners occupied London Bridges and laid down in the middle of the road as they brought the capital to a standstill.

Police arrested 31 protesters after they paralyzed the city on the second day of a planned month-long campaign of mayhem.

Members of the Just Stop Oil group occupied four bridges in the capital, causing gridlock on busy roads before converging on parliament.

The protests were the start of an ‘October uprising’ which was revealed last week in an undercover investigation by The Mail on Sunday.

Just Stop Oil boasted that it had ‘brought central London to a standstill by blocking four key bridges to Westminster – Waterloo, Westminster, Lambeth and Vauxhall.

“Many on the left want to defund the police,” Ms Braverman added. ‘Well, I say to the militants, I say to the anarchists and the extremists: I will always support our policemen and women. That is being on the side of the law-abiding majority.

“But we also have to be honest when things go wrong. Some police officers have fallen devastatingly below the standards expected.

‘We need to return to common sense policing, empowering the police to tackle the real problems facing the public – not police jargon on twitter or hate incidents without crime.’

Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper accused Braverman of ‘adding to the chaos of the Tory government.

“The Home Secretary has plenty of rhetoric but the reality is that under the Tories there are 6,000 fewer neighborhood police officers and the number of criminals being charged is now at a record low,” she said.

‘After 12 years the Tories have run out of ideas and are just fighting each other. Britain deserves better than this damaging chaos.’