The missing link: Fatty acid metabolism impacts plant immunity

Non-technical graphic summary designed by Dr. Amelia H. Lovelace. Credit: Dr. Amelia H. Lovelace



That healthy salad you ate for lunch contains fatty acids — surprised? Fatty acids, lipids and fats in our food may sound undesirable, but they are fundamental to human life and the plants we consume. Their interaction with certain proteins helps regulate plant growth.

Vegetable fatty acids (FAs) serve as structural components of cell membranes and are building blocks for, among other things, certain hormones. Fatty acids are stabilized during synthesis by acyl carrier proteins (ACPs), which are found in all branches of life and which support and extend the growing FA chains. A recent study, by Zhenzhen Zhao of Ohio State University and colleagues, reveals a new dimension to the role of FA biosynthesis in plants by linking directly to the plant’s defense mechanism.

Published in Molecular plant-microbe interactions, the study found that the Arabidopsis plants lacking the Acyl Carrier Protein 1 (ACP1) were more resistant to the bacterial pathogen Pseudomonas syringae, indicating that FA metabolism plays a critical role in plant immunity. Corresponding author Ye Xia notes, “Our study provided a direct link between FA metabolism and plant immunity and unraveled the potential role of ACP1 in plant defense in economically important crops.”

Two of the study’s authors, Dr. Ye Xia (right) and Zhenzhen Zhao. Credit: Dr. Ye Xiao



The study shows that ACP1 is essential for maintaining the homeostasis of hormones that influence a variety of plant stress responses. This effect on hormone signaling creates a broad arena for ACP1 to influence other biotic and abiotic stresses, an area ripe for further investigation. Moreover, this research highlights the importance of studying individual members of gene families that may have separate functions, as ACP1 plays a role in plant resistance – distinct from that of its close relative, ACP4.

ACP1 homologs are currently present in a variety of economically important crops. In the future, genetic engineering of these important crops to modulate the expression of ACP1 is an exciting way to create disease-resistant varieties resistant to bacterial and other pathogenic infections.

Provided by American Phytopathological Society