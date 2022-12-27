The mind-blowing works of David LaChapelle on display at the elegant Fotografiska Museum in New York City

Advertisement

Photographer David LaChapelle has released stunning, color-saturated, celebrity-studded photographs to the world since he was first hired by Andy Warhol at Interview magazine in the 1980s.

LaChapelle, 59, had run away from home in North Carolina when he was just 15 and found work as a busboy at the notorious Studio 54, where he watched celebrities frolic and perform with famous abandon. Although his parents eventually took him home, Chapelle returned to New York City at age 18 and visited Studio 54 in those days to inspire the innovative art he produced.

“I like to see celebrities behaving in front of my camera like they did in Studio 54. They were wild,” LaChapelle said. news week in 1996. “Caution was thrown at the disco wind machine.”

Currently on view through January 8 at Fotografiska New York is ‘make BELIEVE,’ a retrospective of LaChapelle’s explosive 40-year career seen through more than 150 works.

The exhibition includes dozens of photographs of celebrities from 1984 to the present, including Andy Warhol himself, Britney Spears, Michael Jackson and Tupac.

‘David Bowie: Self Preservation’ by LaChapelle, shot in Los Angeles in 1995

‘My Own Marilyn’, shot in New York in 2002. LaChapelle channels both Marilyn Monroe and Andy Warhol in the photo.

‘Britney Spears: I’m Not Your Toy’ by LaChapelle, shot in Louisiana in 1999

LaChapelle’s ‘Mary Magdalene: Abiding Lamentation’ with Kim Kardashian in Los Angeles in 2018

‘Tupac: Becoming Clean’ by LaChapelle, shot in Los Angeles in 1996

LaChapelle’s ‘Angelina Jolie: Lusty Spring’ filmed in Los Angeles in 2001

‘Archangel Michael: And No Message Could Have Been Clearer’ with Michael Jackson filmed in Hawaii in 2009

‘Andy Warhol: Last Sitting’ shot in New York in 1986. Warhol gave LaChapelle his first serious start in photography

LaChapelle’s ‘Kanye West: Passion of the Christ’ shot in Los Angeles in 2006

‘Lizzo: Ottoman Empire’ shot in Los Angeles in 2019

‘Lady Gaga: Could you fix me if I broke’ taken in Los Angeles in 2009

‘Dua Lipa: Future Nostalgia’ shot in Los Angeles in 2020

‘Doja Cat: Gone with the Wind’ photographed in Los Angeles in 2021

‘Lana Del Rey: Parade Float’ shot in Los Angeles in 2017

LaChapelle’s ‘Death by Hamburger’ photographed in Los Angeles in 2001

‘After the Flood: Statue’ shot in Los Angeles in 2007

LaChapelle’s ‘Chanel on Ice’ photographed in 1997 in Oregon

‘Behold’ photographed in Hawaii in 2015

‘When Bobo went crazy’ shot in Paris in 1995