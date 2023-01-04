The millennial name shame! Retail worker Graeme thinks his name is “cool” despite being “extinct.”

Previously popular names are in danger of extinction, new research shows, but the few that remain call for more young people to have older names as an important reminder of British history.

Graeme Currie, 34, says his name is still “cool” and believes it will make a comeback – despite being officially extinct only two years ago.

The name Graeme is said to be extinct in January 2022, after research by language experts Babbel found that it was not used at all for newborn babies in 2020.

But the store clerk doesn’t believe that makes it uncool – and says he’s more than happy with his name. It comes as the latest naming trends for 2023 were reported, with retro names tipped as big this year.

Graeme Currie, 34, said he wants more people to be called Graeme in the years to come

Graeme was one of seven male names listed as extinct by Babbel in a survey last year (stock image)

Graeme, 34, said: ‘I think more people should be called Graeme. I think it’s kind of a cool name.

“I saw that a lot of younger people had different names and it seemed like Graeme seemed rarer.

“I think it’s always good to cheer on the older names like Graeme, Guy and Greg.”

Graeme was one of seven male names listed as extinct by Babbel last year.

The other six names, which have been extinct since 1994, are Horace, Iain, Leigh, Melvyn, Nigel and Royston, according to the study.

Extinct names for girls – meaning they didn’t appear in 2020 – include Bertha, Beverley, Carol, Carole, Doreen, Gail, Gertrude, Gillian, Glenys, Glynis, Hilary, Jeanette, Jill, Kay, Kerry, Lesley, Lindsay , Lyndsey, Lynne, Lynsey, Mandy, Maureen, Muriel and Phyllis.

The language experts analyzed the last century of data from the Office for National Statistics and compared parents’ choices for their babies in 2020 against the 100 most popular names between 1914 and 1994.

Store assistant Graeme said his name “puts you on a good path,” adding much older names “help you get started in a way”

Graeme said he had noticed fewer babies being named his and that it represented a social shift.

He said, “It’s getting a little rarer these days. I think names like David are more popular.

“Honestly, I think society is moving on in a way. I think names are a good thing that show some of the history.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve felt lonely, but I think the only good side [of having an extinct name] is that you don’t get confused with other Graemes.

“I believe the name Graeme puts you on the right track. I feel the same way with many older names, it puts you in a certain way.

“I quite like it, I actually think it’s a pretty cool name — but my brother’s nickname for me is Gray Hair and I think that’s the association with Graeme.

“Sometimes I’m called Grams or Grammy, I like those nicknames, but my brother likes his name to me.”

“I think people notice my middle name more, the only thing they comment on with my first name is the spelling.”

Ted Mentele, van Babbel, previously said: ‘Naming practices are the basis of all language, as well as the basis of identity.

‘The fact that the etymological roots of these names can be traced back to different languages ​​and cultures from around the world shows how languages ​​have influenced each other over time.

“We hope that by drawing attention to the overlooked roots and intriguing meanings of these endangered names, we can give them new life for the next generation and prevent them from being forgotten.”

Graeme’s campaign to get more young people named after older names comes as retro names are going to be big this year.

According to Nameberry, TV shows like Stranger Things are responsible for a return to ’80s names — which could be a good sign to save Graeme from extinction.

On the other hand, “maximalism” is also expected this year when it comes to names, notable names that have historically been protagonists in writing and film.

Examples are Amadeus, Cleopatra, Magnus, Oberon, Ophelia, Persephone, Venus, Wolfgang and Zebedee.

There are also plenty of other baby names that are on the brink of extinction – many of which are more traditional as well.

This included iconic starlet names like Farrah, Stacey, Kelly, Barbie.

Meanwhile, last year it was revealed that Noah and Olivia were the most popular names for boys and girls in 2021, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Oliver dropped to second place after being the most popular boys’ name for eight years, while Olivia topped the girls’ list for the sixth year in a row.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also shows that Henry replaced Jack in the top 10 names for boys, while Freya, Florence and Willow replaced Isabella, Rosie and Sophia for girls.