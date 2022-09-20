The Midnight Club’s first trailer is like The Fault in Our Stars, but with vengeful ghosts
Apple’s CarPlay is still frustratingly simple.
Stephen Hackett at 512 pixels has blogged about the frustrations he had migrating to a new iPhone and not having his CarPlay preferences, despite having every other app on his phone copied correctly.
I agree with him, but I’m more annoyed by the second point he emphasizes: CarPlay still treats every vehicle you connect to as something different. Instead of keeping your preferences when plugging in a different car, you have to set everything up again for each new vehicle. This is annoying for families with more than one car; it’s downright insane for frequent rental car users. Seems easy to solve!