‘The Midnight Club’ Episode 9 Recap: Delusions Shared by Two

For once this episode of The Midnight Club starts with good news – Dr. Stanton (Heather Langenkamp) tells Sandra (Annarah Cymone) that she can go home. Sandra still has colon polyps, but significantly less than when she arrived in Brightcliffe. This means she was misdiagnosed with terminal lymphoma. Sandra is surprised by the news and feels both relieved and afraid to tell the others.





Kevin (Igby Rigney) suddenly wakes up in Ilonka’s (Iman Benson) room, having just had a nightmare that he was back in the secret cellar with the old man. Confused about how he got from the basement to her room, he asks Ilonka what happened the night before. She tells Kevin that when she found him in the basement, he was out, so she did her best to bring him back upstairs on her own. Kevin confesses that this isn’t the first time he’s woken up down there and tells Ilonka that he’s been there most nights since they discovered the secret basement’s existence with no idea why or how he got there. Again he tries to brush off this strange incident as a side effect of their medication, but Ilonka does not let him go so easily this time. She tells him that she also saw an old woman in Brightcliffe, and that it must mean something.

During the day, Ilonka convenes an emergency meeting of the Midnight Club in the library. As she spreads the word, she catches Amesh (Sauriyan Sapkota) in Natsuki’s (Aya Furukawa) bed with no shirt on. They’re all a little embarrassed, but just try to laugh it off before they meet at the library. After Ilonka shares what she and Kevin saw, she discovers that no one else has had these visions. Amesh calls the phenomenon foil à deux, a delusion divided by two. Natuski is not so quick to dismiss their visions, saying that the old man and woman may not be ghosts, but rather Toshi no Taberu Hito – meaning ‘eater of years’ or ‘the years eater’. According to her grandmother, the Toshi no Taberu Hito looks like an old woman and lives in places where people will die, feeding on the years they have no longer to live.

spencer (William Chris Sumpter) is still skeptical, so to prove that supernatural magic exists in Brightcliffe, Ilonka breaks her promise to Dr. Stanton and tells everyone that one of them is cured and can go home. Ilonka shares that she thinks the ritual worked for her rather than for Anya (Ruth Coddi), and that she will be the one to go home. Sandra finally says it’s her. Ilonka first sends Sandra away, not realizing she was with Dr. Stanton has spoken. Sandra intervenes and tells the group that it is indeed her, but she doesn’t believe the ritual helped her heal. Sandra says she was misdiagnosed from the start and had an endoscopy a week before they performed the ritual. She fears that she will have to start her medical journey from scratch to find a new diagnosis.

Once again dismissing her concerns, Ilonka tries to prove that the ritual worked, using Spence’s experience with the intercom as a sign that greater forces are at work in Brightcliffe. Then, in a shocking turn of events, Sandra confesses that the voice Spence heard over the intercom… not from the distant afterlife, but tried to give Spence hope that something existed after death. She apologizes profusely and feels both relieved and embarrassed about the whole situation. Overwhelmed, Sandra runs out of the library.

Feeling like everyone thinks she’s crazy, Ilonka walks out not long after. In the lobby, Ilonka Kevin’s friend Katherine (Emilija Baranac). She tries to surprise Kevin with a picnic on the beach, but unfortunately for her, this was not the time to cross Ilonka. Ilonka takes her anger and frustration out on Katherine, telling her that it’s hard to pretend she’s normal to Kevin and that it’s selfish of her to expect him to go outside of his comfort zone so she can pretend he isn’t. dies. Kevin enters and calls out Ilonka for being mean to Katherine and running too fast, but Ilonka runs into the woods before they can say anything about what she said.

Ilonka goes to Shasta (Samantha Sloyan) again, this time asking for a place to stay. She needs a break from Brightcliffe and Shasta’s healing counseling. Ilonka tells Shasta that the ritual has not worked for her and that she is still ill. Shasta reassures Ilonka that the answer to her cure still lies in Brightcliffe and that she still believes in the power of the house. Shasta reveals she knows better than anyone that the ritual can work, because she’s Julia Jayne, and it worked for her during her time at Brightcliffe. Meanwhile, Kevin confides in Spence that he doesn’t know what to do with his friendship with Ilonka. She clearly overstepped Katherine, but he also has to deal with what she’s feeling. Spence simply tells him to “do what he wants to do”, and Kevin takes it that he needs to break up with Katherine so he can be with Ilonka. Kevin is hesitant to break up with Katherine because he knows that after his death only people’s memories of him remain, and he is afraid of leaving Katherine with bad memories.

Later that night, Mark (Zach Gilford) takes Spence to meet some of his activist friends, who are preparing for a local rally and also hosting a game night. Spence is hesitant at first, but jumps right in and discovers a new layer of support and community that he didn’t have before. When they return to Brightcliffe, Spence asks Mark how he got into activism and found support as a gay man. Mark shares that after a dear friend of his died, he couldn’t just watch others die around him. Back on Shasta/Julia’s property, she tells Ilonka how the ritual inspired her to form this community. After leaving Brightcliffe healed, she lived a full life before deciding she wanted to spread the miracle to others as she got older. dr. Unfortunately, Stanton won’t let her back in Brightcliffe, despite her many donations and offers to volunteer. Shasta tells Ilonka that if she leaves her back in Brightcliffe after dark, she will help her and her friends heal.

The Midnight Club meets at their usual time and is pleasantly surprised that the library is open. Spence, Amesh, Natsuki, Cheri (farewell), and Kevin wait for the others, not sure if they should start without them. Sandra shows up not long after, worried that everyone is upset and angry that she can go home. They all assure her that they are more than excited and happy that she is getting a second chance. Spence jokes that he will definitely stay behind and chase her after her intercom prank, but there are no hard feelings. Just as they decide to start, Ilonka comes in and apologizes to Sandra, Kevin and the group for her attitude and behavior that day. Sandra accepts her apology and hugs her, but Kevin says nothing.

Image via Netflix

Spence begins his story and tells the group about Rel, a transfer student without many friends. In an effort to get close to his crush, Christopher (John C. MacDonald), Rel buys a state-of-the-art VCR to record movies for them to watch together. When they try to look the terminator together, Rel and Christopher discover that the VCR can record newscasts from the future. At first they use this to earn some extra money from sports betting, but after saving a life and spotting a hooded figure lurking nearby, they agree to stop using the VCR . Rel cannot resist and re-records, only to discover that Chris will die while visiting his mother.

Riot rushes to save him, but is stopped by the hooded figure, who we learn is Chris from the future. Apparently Chris lost his humanity in an attempt to heal the world of fear and suffering. Rel is a “defective” cyborg from the future who would destroy Chris because he developed the ability to love. Ultimately, Rel sacrifices himself and his relationship with Chris’ version to ensure that this version of the future doesn’t come true. It’s a bit of a wild ending, but ultimately Spence’s story is about accepting that fear and suffering are part of being human. Without these feelings, and the love to counter them, we lose a part of ourselves.

After the meeting, Ilonka lets Shasta in as promised, but is surprised to see that she has brought three other women. Shasta assures her that it is only to make up the five sisters they need for the ritual, but Ilonka is already beginning to seem suspicious. They all go to the secret basement, where Shasta sits in the middle instead of Ilonka. One of the women cuts her hand and puts a bloodied thumbprint on Shasta’s head, just like the Midnight Club did to Anya during their ritual.

Shasta then cuts her own hand, dividing the blood into four cups before mixing it with an unknown grayish liquid. Ilonka feels uneasy; this is not how the ritual was supposed to go, is it? She asks Shasta about sacrificing a personal item and what the liquid was. Shasta waves off her first question and says they will sacrifice the item later, telling Ilonka not to worry about the liquid, it’s just a special tea (which is exactly what Aceso told the police after her disciples were found dead). The other women drink the tea without hesitation, but just as Ilonka is about to give in, Dr. Stanton from a hidden stairway. She tells Ilonka not to drink the tea, while Shasta begs her to do it quickly. The other women suddenly begin to cough up blood and writhe on the floor in pain. Shasta then jumps at Ilonka, hitting her head and passing out.