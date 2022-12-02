Saturday, December 3, 2022
Tech

The Meta Quest Pro just got the audio update that I wish the Oculus Quest 2 had

by Jacky
written by Jacky
The latest update to the Meta Quest Pro has brought some significant improvements that I wish the Oculus Quest 2 got as well.

The first, and my favorite, is the introduction of background audio. Now when you’re sitting at your virtual desk in Horizon Workrooms, or playing a round of Walkabout Mini Golf, you can enjoy audio playing from the Browser app in the background. Log into your music streaming service of choice, or stay on a podcast, and with the background audio feature turned on you should be able to hear the audio while using another app.

