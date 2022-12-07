The Met Office’s severe weather warning bears a striking resemblance to SANTA as the UK shudders in a freezing minus of -10C

As the UK braces for a spell of extreme cold, some residents seem to be accepting the wintry weather as a sign that Christmas is near.

Holiday-minded Brits have likened the Met Office’s recent severe weather warning to various Christmas characters, including Santa Claus and the Grinch.

Storm chasers online claim that the weather authority alert looks like Santa Claus with his traditional hat and a bag full of gifts.

Others claim that the cold snap resembles Dr. Seuss’s beloved Christmas villain as he stalks Whoville in an effort to wreak havoc on the merry Christmas town.

Regardless of whether you think the cold snap sounds like a character for Christmas cheer or fright, there’s one thing everyone agrees on: A brutal blast of arctic air could hit the country for at least a week.

The Met Office warned today that Norway’s cold snap, dubbed the ‘Trondheim Troll’, will see showers of snow and ice form across much of Britain, with temperatures expected to drop to around -10° C in some areas.

The icy conditions could last at least a week, the meteorologist said. He also extended today’s yellow weather warnings until tomorrow and Friday, with ice on the coast and north of England, and snow and ice expected in the north of Scotland.

Arctic air will move rapidly south tomorrow, leaving most of the country in its clutches by Thursday morning.

There is also a risk of winter snowfall spreading across the north and west of England, while freezing mist is also expected to develop by the weekend.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: “We are in this pattern for at least seven days.”

“We could see it continue for a while longer, there is uncertainty in the evolution and how long it will last.

“However, the pattern for the next seven days is that it will remain cold and we will see negative double digits overnight in frost prone areas and areas where there is snow.”

Widespread heavy snow was not expected, but winter showers were expected during the cold snap, particularly on higher ground and along the coast, Madge said.

Cold air from the north tended to contain less moisture than that from the west, meaning less cloud cover and therefore lower nighttime temperatures.

In London, Mayor Sadiq Khan has agreed to shelter the homeless in London as part of the capital’s severe weather emergency protocol, while races have been canceled in Hexham, Northumbria, and further disruptions are expected for sports and the public transportation system in the coming days.

It comes as a major incident was declared in the Stannington area of ​​Sheffield after thousands of homes were left without heating or gas for five days.

British Gas expects to receive 70,000 calls for heating help this week alone, as the blast of wintry weather persists into the weekend.

Nationwide, Age UK advised people to keep a supply of food and medicine to reduce the amount of travel outdoors, and flashlights with spare batteries in the event of a power outage.

It comes as public health chiefs today urged people to prioritize heating their living rooms during the day to survive the cold.

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) said main rooms must be kept at at least 18C to avoid dangerous conditions amid fears that cost of living pressures will prevent households turn on central heating even with a cold snap forecast of -9°C.

Many have already been resorting to desperate measures to stay warm, such as spending the day in one room, turning on the heating only once a week, and covering the walls with cardboard to serve as temporary insulation.