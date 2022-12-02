Home The Met Office warns that dense fog covers Britain and flights could be cancelled
The Met Office warns that dense fog covers Britain and flights could be cancelled

Travel chaos as thick fog covers Britain: Met Office warns flights could be CANCELED as drivers face ‘difficult conditions’ due to fog and frost with icy easterly winds dragging temperatures to almost FREE today

By Laurence Dollimore for Mailonline

published: 07:26, Dec 2, 2022 | Updated: 07:27, Dec 2, 2022

Britain was warned this morning of ‘difficult driving conditions’ and potential flight cancellations as a thick blanket of fog blankets much of the country, while frost and easterly winds plunge temperatures to as low as 1°C.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert over much of England due to fog covering Bath, Cardiff, parts of outer west London, Birmingham, Nottingham, Hull and elsewhere.

The weather service told commuters to expect “slower travel times with delays to us and train services possible.”

“There is a chance of flight delays or cancellations,” it added.

The weather service told commuters to expect ‘slower journey times with delays for us and train services possible’ due to the fog (Photo: Brit shares photo of foggy conditions this morning)

The yellow warning for fog was extended to more parts of East Wales, the eastern Midlands and Vale of York early this morning.

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: ‘We have this vast area of ​​low cloud, mist and fog in central and southern parts of the UK.

However, unlike Thursday, the increased easterly breeze developing during the day will lift it and as a result a clearer afternoon is expected, although still cloudy.

“Increasingly we will see showers lifting with that easterly breeze over eastern parts of England and eastern Scotland.”

It’s because the mercury dropped to 1°C in Barnstaple this morning, while thick fog kept temperatures low in the south and west, with Wrexham, Salisbury and London recording 2°C, 3°C and 5°C respectively.

Temperatures will recover this afternoon with maxima between 5C and 8C in the capital and central England.

But areas least affected by the fog, such as the very tip of Scotland at Stromness and the southwest corner of the country, will see maximums of 10°C today.

Jacky

5 hours ago

