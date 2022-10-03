The Mega Sniper Rifle Ukrainian Troops Use Against Putin’s Soldiers

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ukrainian forces deploy a devastating mega sniper rifle in their fight against Vladimir Putin’s invading forces.

At over six feet in length, the Ukrainian-made Snipex Alligator is taller than even some shooters who pull the trigger on the 55-pound rifle.

The massive weapon fires bullets that can penetrate armor about an inch thick from a distance of a mile, making it a very effective weapon against both Russian armor and soldiers.

Pictured: A Ukrainian soldier aims within sight of a Snipex Alligator sniper rifle – the mega sniper rifle Ukrainian forces use in their fight against Putin’s invading forces

The Snipex Alligator Caliber: 14.5x114mm Weight: 55 pounds Length: 6.5 feet rounds: 5 Bullet Speed: 980 m/s Effective Shooting Range: 2000 meters Maximum bullet flight: 7,000 meters Manufacturer: XADO Holding Ltd

The Snipex Alligator is a shooting rifle manufactured by XADO-Holding Ltd – a multinational company with headquarters in Germany, the Netherlands and Ukraine.

It fires huge 14.5 x 114mm bullets through the air at a speed of about 980 meters per second, and is capable of penetrating the side of a Russian BTR-80 armored vehicle with a single bullet from a mile away.

The Alligator is designed to be used against both moving and stationary targets, including vehicles, communications and air defense systems.

It is also effective at taking out parked aircraft, fixed defense positions and dugouts.

The detachable box magazine holds five ammunition – which are usually fired from a heavy machine gun.

To allow the Alligator to be used by ground troops, the rifle’s recoil is suppressed by a four- to five-chamber muzzle brake, while a heavily padded rifle stock is installed to protect the shooter.

At over six feet in length, the Ukrainian-made Snipex Alligator is taller than even some shooters who pull the trigger on the 55-pound rifle. Pictured: A Ukrainian soldier poses with two of the sniper rifles

And while the massive sniper rifle may sound unwieldy, it packs a punch against enemy armor that few weapons can, while also being mobile enough to be carried.

All of this means Ukrainian soldiers have a devastating weapon at their disposal against Moscow’s slow-moving personnel carriers, thousands of whom have been destroyed in various ways since Putin launched his invasion in February.

The Alligator was first unveiled to the world in June 2020 on Snipex’s Facebook page, and the first demonstration video was released on YouTube in July – showing the massive rifle hitting targets at long range.

Later that same year, Ukraine’s armed forces unofficially adopted the weapon and officially included it in its arsenal in March 2021.

Ukraine’s use of mobile weapon systems – such as the Alligator or the hand-half Javelin missile system – has meant that its forces have remained agile in the face of Russia’s slower-moving vehicles and tactics. Pictured: A destroyed Russian tank in the Kharkiv . region

The war in Ukraine was the first occurrence on the battlefield. It’s unclear how many Alligators are being used by Kiev’s forces against the Russian invaders, but photos of soldiers posing next to the huge guns have surfaced online.

Ukraine’s use of mobile weapon systems – such as the Alligator or the Javelin portable missile system – has meant that its forces have remained agile in the face of Russia’s slower-moving vehicles and tactics.

On several occasions, Kiev’s forces successfully ambushed the Russian invaders, destroying tanks and other armored vehicles, and retreating to cover before Moscow’s soldiers could even respond.

This is seen as one of the many reasons Ukraine has so far withstood the Russian attack, launching a counter-offensive in recent months that has pushed Russian soldiers back to their own border.