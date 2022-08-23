The ‘maverick’: Ron DeSantis launches new ‘Top Gov’ campaign ad bashing ‘corporate media’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shows himself in political dogfights with reporters in a new campaign ad casting the Florida governor as “Maverick.”

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis, a former TV journalist, tweeted the new online ad Tuesday, on a day when DeSantis is on the ballot without meeting a primary opponent.

Some top Republican Party figures hope DeSantis will be fit for what would be a kinetic battle against former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination, but for now he’s trying to muddy potential Democratic opponents in Florida.

The ad shows DeSantis wearing a bomber jacket and sunglasses, training recruits off-screen to “take on the corporate media.”

DeSantis said that first lady Casey DeSantis came up with the idea for the place

DeSantis regularly goes after reporters during his press conference, with supporters cheering his attacks. A clip in the ad shows him fighting over the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ label that critics have slammed on a bill signed DeSantis

Ready to take off: The ad also features DeSantis’ son, whom the governor called the real Maverick

DeSantis’ 2018 Florida campaign website summarized his naval service, where he served as a military prosecutor and also defended military clients. During his active duty, he supported operations at the terrorist detention center in Guantanamo Bay and was deployed to Iraq as an adviser to a US Navy SEAL commander in support of the SEAL mission in Fallujah, Ramadi and throughout Al Anbar province. ‘

He then describes the “rules of engagement” – a military war term – about taking incoming messages from reporters.

“Don’t shoot unless it’s shot. But when they fire, you fire back with overwhelming force,” DeSantis says.

DeSantis was deployed to Iraq and to the military base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, although in real life he served as a Navy JAG attorney, not a fighter pilot.

He praised the spot in an apparition, where he says it’s his son, who appears in the video, who is the real-life ‘Maverick’ and fighter jet.

“He’s Maverick, not me. He’s Maverick. He makes that very clear when we talk about it,” says DeSantis.

He said his wife came up with the concept for the ad. “Well, I think it was something my wife thought about initially. Because you talk about dog fighting and it’s like, okay, well, what’s our dog fighting? It has to do with the corporate press,” he said.

The ad features clippings of DeSantis tangling with reporters and cutting them off during press conferences.

“Is that in the bill?”

“I’m asking you,” the reporter says.

“I’m asking you to tell me what’s on the bill,” DeSantis scolds.

It was a short clip of a stock exchange in March, when a reporter pressured him about the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, which bans discussion of gender identity in younger classes in Florida schools.

The WFLA reporter had prefaced his question by asking about “what critics call the “Don’t Say Go” bill” as it was on the Senate floor.

DeSantis had words of his choice in the interview with state agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried, who is up against Rep. Charlie Crist and two other candidates for the right to challenge DeSantis.

“He deprives a woman of the right to choose. He takes away freedom of speech. He takes away our opportunities to teach in our classrooms. That’s not freedom — that’s oppression,” Fried said of the governor.

“We stood in the way of lock-downers like Nikki Fried, who opposed every decision I made to protect people’s rights,” he said.

“And when she says you don’t have free speech in the classroom, understand what she means. She wants to use our schools to indoctrinate students into her ideology. And our position on schools is that the purpose of the school system is to educate children, not to indoctrinate children,” he said.

The ad with DeSantis tied to a flight suit comes after some media commentators said he started walking, standing and even gesturing like Donald Trump.