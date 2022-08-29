The Masked Singer’s Eurovision star Sheldon Riley reveals secrets of his Snapdragon costume

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian pop star Sheldon Riley has revealed what really goes on behind the scenes of hit reality show The Masked Singer.

The 23-year-old said he was the only contestant on the show who had to wear a costume he couldn’t look out of.

Sheldon, who performed as the Snapdragon and placed second in the show’s finale on Sunday night, said choreographers had to give him a special routine to follow so he wouldn’t fall off the stage.

In a conversation with Yahoo! Sheldon said he couldn’t see anything while wearing his Snapdragon mask, while having the added challenge of having to sing all of his songs live.

Sheldon’s Snapdragon was second on Sunday night’s final of the Mirrorball worn by Melody Thornton of the Pussycat Dolls.

Sheldon also told how producers had tried to persuade him to disguise his voice, which the singer refused to do.

“So I was like, if I’m going to do this, people will guess,” the pop sensation explained.

‘I just want to get people going,’ ‘Yeah, that’s really good”. I worked my ass off, but it was fun.’

Sheldon added that he was annoyed to find that Channel 10 had ruined the final while promoting Sunday’s showdown.

“They gave away the very grand finale in the commercial,” he said.

Sheldon, who rose to fame in 2018 with The Voice Australia, caused a sensation when he reached the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy in May.

“A lot of people have seen it… It started broadcasting a bit when the Neighbors finale aired.”

He insisted that his performance in The Masked Singer would mark the end of his “career” on reality TV.

Sheldon performed in a beautiful and elaborate outfit with white feathers by designer Alin Le’ Kal and surprised fans with his song Not the same.