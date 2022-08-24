The Masked Singer SPOILER: The identity of the winner is ‘leaked online’

<!–

The fourth season of The Masked Singer Australia has left fans guessing for the past few weeks, but the show’s winner may have leaked early.

Online bookmakers Sports Betting and TAB tipping Mirrorball as the favorite to win.

Mirrorball leads Sportsbet with a chance of only $1.25 to win, while TAB has them with an even shorter chance of $1.08.

Rounding out Sportsbet’s last three are Rooster ($8.50) and Snapdragon ($6).

The odds show that the majority of viewers are convinced that the celebrity behind the Mirrorball mask is Melody Thornton of the Pussycat Dolls.

Mirrorball’s extremely short odds suggest a degree of foreknowledge that she wins the celebrity gambling game.

Daily Mail Australia revealed last month that there was plenty of speculation that Thornton would be joining the series.

According to an insider, Judge Mel B guessed her right after she recognized her voice singing Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance Somebody.

Melody, who performed in The Bodyguard on Broadway in 2017, was reportedly told to hide her trip to Australia and pretend she was in LA on Instagram.

A promo for The Masked Singer teases that there is a contestant who has “sold more than 50 million records worldwide.”

The Pussycat Dolls have sold over 55 million albums, making them one of the best-selling girl bands of all time.

The Masked Singer final will be broadcast on Channel 10 at 7pm on Sunday