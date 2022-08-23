The Masked Singer: Osher Gunsberg’s brutal response to viewer’s complaint

Masked Singer Australia host Osher Gunsberg has lashed out at a disgruntled viewer who accused him of ruining Monday night’s reveal.

The episode saw the Blowfly exposed as former Australian Idol star Shannon Noll.

Osher, who was tweeting at home while the episode aired, said he found out Shannon was the Blowfly without having to study the clues or listen to his voice.

The 48 year old wrote: ‘I don’t see the clues, I can’t hear the voices when they sing because I’m not near a speaker but I KNEW it was Shannon 2 eps ago when he tapped me on the shoulder and then poked me in the eye, exactly the trick he used to reverse Idol.’

He posted the tweet shortly after Shannon was exposed to Eastern viewers, but the moment has yet to air in other time zones.

An angry South Australian viewer told Osher that the episode hadn’t ended in their state.

“Um… time zone, dude. Rooster just finished singing in South Australia,” they tweeted alongside an angry emoji.

Osher, who hosted Australian Idol when Shannon came second in 2003, told viewers it was their mistake to check Twitter knowing there would be spoilers.

“Oh, I’m so sorry I walked into your house, unlocked your phone and forced you to look at an app. I won’t do it again,’ he replied sarcastically.

“Besides, if you don’t know not to look at Twitter if you don’t live in an East Coast time zone, you probably shouldn’t have a phone.”

Fans and followers praised his comeback, and many agreed that Twitter should be a no-go for those wanting to avoid spoilers.

“Your best work yet,” one user tweeted, while another added, “Maybe don’t go on social media if you don’t want spoilers?”

Blowfly’s identity was revealed during Monday’s episode of The Masked Singer.

The mysterious celebrity was unmasked as Shannon Noll, who came in second in the first season of Australian Idol nearly 20 years ago.

Judges Abbie Chatfield and Mel B guessed his identity.

The mysterious celebrity was unmasked as Shannon Noll, who came in second in the first season of Australian Idol nearly 20 years ago.

“Oh, I feel how I would imagine I would have felt if you had won Australian Idol. It’s all happening for me!’ said an excited Abbie.

‘I think I’m going to throw up. Someone else is talking. I’m so happy!’ she continued.

“May I just say, Shannon, you made Abbie so happy, but you made me and Chrissie too? [Swan] so happy because the three ladies, we all guessed someone right,” added Mel B.

The judges’ last guesses for Blowfly were Xavier Rudd and Grant Denyer.

Shannon took on Snapdragon, Rooster, Mirrorball and Microphone.

It comes after Popcorn’s identity as Australian singer Sam Sparro was revealed on Sunday night.

Judge Mel B couldn’t contain her excitement after correctly guessing the celebrity.

“I can’t believe I got it right. You are great. Sam, you’re fucking awesome,’ said a shocked Mel.

After the unveiling, Sam said, “I knew Mel would be the first. I knew you’d guess me. I was called a Spice Boy all my life.’

“I’ve been to all your US tours. I went to the premiere of the movie. You’ve been a big part of my life.’