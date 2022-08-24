The Masked Singer judge Dave Hughes trolled for calling Tori Spelling ‘a big star’

<!–

Masked Singer Australia viewers have turned on Dave Hughes after he described Tori Spelling as “the biggest star” they’ve ever had on the show.

The mother, may I sleep in danger? actress, 49, shocked the council panel on Wednesday night’s episode when she was exposed as the Poodle.

“In four seasons of the show, you’re the biggest name we’ve ever had on the show. You have performed astonishingly well. And we’re so excited to have you here,” a stunned Dave said after the unveiling.

Viewers rushed to defend the other celebrities who have appeared on The Masked Singer, many of whom have had much better careers than Tori.

“I’m so offended to Michelle Williams now that they claim Tori Spelling is the biggest star they’ve ever had on this show,” one tweeted.

Another wrote: ‘Who the f**k is Tori Spelling and how is she a bigger reveal than Macy Gray or Michelle Williams?’

“Do you love Tori but Macy Grey? Anastacia? Michelle Williams?’ said a third.

‘Tori Spelling is the ‘biggest star we’ve ever had!’ Really?! Anastacia, Macy Gray, and Michelle Williams may not agree,’ another commented.

‘Tori Spelling – not the biggest name. Let’s not get carried away,” one fan tweeted.

The judges, including Mel B, Abbie Chatfield and Chrissie Swan, were speechless when Tori took off her mask on Wednesday.

“Our brains are still trying to calculate what just happened. And I said the name,” Abbie said.

Mel B agreed: ‘Can I say you had me because I thought, 100 percent real, it was Baby Spice.

“I swear, you sound like Emma Bunton! You do. You sound like a Spice Girl. You did!’