The Masked Singer: Fans notice fail after Tori Spelling was unveiled as Poodle

Fans of The Masked Singer Australia were surprised on Wednesday when Tori Spelling failed to sing onstage after being unmasked as a Poodle.

It is common for the celebrities in the show to perform one last time without their masks on once their identities are revealed.

But the American actress, 49, stepped out of the competition without doing so, leading some viewers to speculate that her previous appearances were “auto-tuned.”

‘Where’s the last song they sing? Or was Tori Spelling so automatic that they couldn’t give away their cards?’ a fan tweeted after the episode.

“How come Tori didn’t sing like everyone else before the show’s end?” asked another.

Instead of singing Tori, viewers watched judges Abbie Chatfield, Mel B, Dave Hughes and Chrissie Swan ask the 90210 star about her visit to Australia.

The panel was speechless when Tori took off her mask during the semi-final.

“Our brains are still trying to calculate what just happened. And I said the name!’ exclaimed Abbie.

Mel B agreed: ‘Can I say you had me because I thought, 100 percent real, it was Baby Spice.

Mel B (pictured) admitted Tori had fooled her, saying: ‘Can I just say you had me because I thought, 100 percent real, it was Emma Bunton’

“I swear, you sound like Emma Bunton! You do. You sound like a Spice Girl. You did!’

Tori said she was thrilled to be involved, adding that it was her first time in Australia.

Australia was on my bucket list. I’ve never been here. I’ve always dreamed of coming here. And [The] Masked Singer, it’s such an experience,” she said.

Judge Dave Hughes (pictured) said, “In four seasons of the show, you’re the biggest name we’ve ever had on the show. you did a fantastic job’

She also revealed that she was nervous about singing in front of a live studio audience.

“When I was little, someone told me I was tone deaf, so I gave up. I gave up on that dream but I’ve always loved it in my heart,” Tori explained.

Dave replied, ‘You sang incredibly well; It was amazing.

“In four seasons of the show, you’re the biggest name we’ve ever had on the show. You have performed astonishingly well. And we’re so excited that you’re here.”

The Masked Singer final will be broadcast on Channel 10 at 7pm on Sunday