The Masked Singer Australia’s most shocking secrets unmasked

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Being a part of The Masked Singer may seem like a dream to many celebrity guests, but in reality, the show isn’t everything it seems on television.

With the surprise element of the program coming from the big reveals, the producers go to great lengths to keep the identities of the participants a secret.

This year’s season was filmed over three weeks at Fox Studios in Sydney, the same studio where The Voice Australia was shot.

Being a part of The Masked Singer may seem like a dream to many celebrity guests, but in reality, the show isn’t everything it seems on television. (Pictured: Zombie and host Osher Günsberg)

On the set, all participants had to keep their identities secret and wear an all-black ensemble with a yellow visor and not speak in costume.

Each of the performances was recreated after recording the music professionally with vocal coach Gary Pinto in a studio.

Judges Abbie Chatfield, Chrissie Swan, Mel B and Dave Hughes had to film every other day before being given a three day break.

With the surprise element of the program coming from the big reveals, producers go to great lengths to keep the identities of the participants a secret

On set, all contestants had to keep their identities secret and wear an all-black ensemble with a yellow visor and not speak when dressed up.

Each recording lasts approximately 12 hours.

According to an insider, the celebrity guessers were pre-booked with all the clues to allow them to do research on their own time.

The studio audience filmed fake reactions, including cheering, acting surprised and laughing at Hughesy’s jokes, which were later edited.

Each of the performances was recreated after professionally recording the music with vocal coach Gary Pinto in a studio

Judges Abbie Chatfield, Chrissie Swan, Mel B and Dave Hughes had to film every other day before being given a three-day break

Each character was exposed to the judges with minimal crew members present after the audience had left for the night.

The participating celebrities pre-signed strict contracts that forced them to promise not to reveal their involvement, even to their own families.

International stars flying in from abroad were given strict instructions not to say they were in Australia on social media and not to go to hot spots where they could be spotted by fans or paparazzi.

As has been the case in previous seasons, the bigger stars film their performances towards the end of the shoot to minimize their time in the country.

International stars flying in from abroad were given strict instructions not to say they were in Australia on social media and not to go to hot spots where they could be spotted by fans or paparazzi. (Photo: judge Mel B)