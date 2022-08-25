The Masked Singer Australia’s Mahalia Barnes puts Mittagong block of land on the market for $2m

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian singer Mahalia Barnes and husband Ben Rodgers have put their plot of land in Mittagong on the market a year after purchase.

Mahalia, 40, bought the land in September for $1.6 million, and after spending months getting it to its current pre-build condition, is selling it for $2 million.

The plot of land presents a ‘rare opportunity’ for both homeowners and businesses as it comes ‘ready to build’ after all preparatory work has been completed.

Australian singer Mahalia Barnes (pictured in 2014) and husband Ben Rodgers put their building block of land in Mittagong on the market just a year after purchase

This means that buyers save about 18 months of preparatory work and are free to start developing a property almost immediately.

Mittagong is a semi-rural town just 100 kilometers outside of Sydney and is an ideal location for those looking to establish their roots while still having access to all amenities.

The couple have lived in various NSW locations over the years as they searched for the perfect property in which to raise their daughters Ruby and Rosetta.

The tract of land in Mittagong (pictured) presents a ‘rare opportunity’ for homeowners and businesses alike, as it comes ‘ready to build’ after all preparatory work is completed

Mahalia is the daughter of Australian rock icon Jimmy Barnes and has toured the country with him.

Last year, Mahalia stunned audiences when she was unmasked as The Pavlova in The Masked Singer Australia.

The judges were absolutely stunned because they had all guessed wrong.

The land block (pictured) is perfect for homeowners and businesses alike

Judge Jackie ‘O’ Henderson even pointed out that the judges had often guessed Mahalia during the 2020 season, but were wrong every time.

Mahalia said the whole reason she signed up for the show was because she was constantly tweeted by fans who thought she was behind one of the masks in previous seasons.

She added that her father Jimmy, 66, was the only person who knew she was appearing on the show — and he even learned how to make pavlova in her honor.

The area offers scenic views of rural NSW