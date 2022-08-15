The Masked Singer Australia: Zombie is unveiled as an iconic entertainer

<!–

Zombie’s identity on The Masked Singer Australia has been revealed.

On Monday night’s episode, the mysterious celebrity was exposed as former Yellow Wiggle, Emma Watkins.

After she took off her mask, Emma, ​​32, Judge Chrissie Swan didn’t hide her excitement after correctly guessing a celebrity’s identity for the second time in a row.

The Masked Singer Australia: Zombie was revealed Monday night as an ICONIC entertainer after releasing Radiohead’s hit Creep

Judges Mel B, Dave Hughes and Abbie Chatfield’s final guesses were Rachael McAdams, Bec Hewitt and Natalie Bassingthwaighte.

Emma took on Microphone, Blowfly and Mirrorball during the episode.

The much-loved entertainer sang Radiohead’s Creep, but failed to impress the show’s live audience.

The mysterious celebrity was unmasked as former Yellow Wiggle, Emma Watkins. pictured

“I’m so grateful to be here, honestly, and thank you so much for having me,” Emma said as she took off her mask.

Emma went on to explain that she was nervous about the singing competition.

“I grew up as a dancer, so I really only learned to sing through The Wiggles,” she said.

Emma continued, “I’m actually very grateful to Zombie…I owe her everything.”

Daily Mail Australia can reveal a Pussycat Doll, a Grammy Award recipient and a multiple Logie winner will be among the costumed contestants this season.

The Masked Singer continues on Sunday at 7 p.m. on channel 10