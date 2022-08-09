The Masked Singer Australia: Thong is unveiled as a beloved actor… and judge Mel B is SHOCKED 

<!–

The identity of Thong on The Masked Singer Australia has been revealed.

On Tuesday night’s episode, the mystery celebrity was unmasked as Pia Miranda.

After taking off her mask, the actress, 49, left judges Abbie Chatfield, Melanie Brown, Dave Hughes and Chrissie Swan stunned, with none of them able to guess her identity.

The judges final guesses included Ruby Rose, Isla Fisher and Iggy Azalea.

Pia competed against Blowfly, Mirrorball and Zombie and during the episode.

Pia sung Pat Benatar’s Hit Me with Your Best Shot alongside Blowfly, but failed to impress the show’s live audience.

‘This has been so fun. I’ve loved every second. I can’t. I can’t even tell you how good it’s been,’ Pia said when she took off her mask.

‘It’s been pretty fantastic. I think I got lucky with Thong because Thong was so amazing.

‘And then I just tried to jump my way to victory, but you know, it didn’t work,’ she laughed.

Abbie Chatfield then said that her teenage self, who studied Pia’s hit film Looking for Alibrandi, would be extremely disappointed that she didn’t guess her.

Meanwhile Chrissie Swan admitted the star had all the judges fooled.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal a Pussycat Doll, a Grammy Award recipient and a multiple Logie winner will be among the costumed contestants.

The Masked Singer continues Sunday at 7pm on Channel 10