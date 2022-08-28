The Masked Singer Australia: The winner is revealed with Mirrorball coming first

<!–

The winner of the Masked Singer Australia has been announced.

On Sunday night’s final episode, Mirrorball won the match and the mysterious celebrity was unmasked.

The person in the Mirrorball costume was Melody Thornton of the Pussycat Dolls.

The show’s judges, Mel B, Abbie Chatfield, Dave Hughes and Chrissie Swan all made good guesses, but xx was right.

Snapdragon was previously unmasked, with the celebrity in the mask being revealed as The Voice star Sheldon Riley.

“It’s been a very long road for me,” Sheldon said of his career.

“I mean, I’ve been doing the mask for ages, but, I mean, I was diagnosed with Asperger’s as a kid, so people were always worried about me. Will he be able to talk? Will he be able to execute himself as a normal human being? “Is he going to find love?”

“And it was something that I never wanted to blame for what was going on mentally, so I started blaming what was happening physically for a very long time.

“I just haven’t loved myself in a very long time. It was only during these shows that I realized I should be so proud of my talent,” he added.

Chrissie was touched and said to the young singer: ‘Sheldon, I fell in love with you very openly, and your enormous gift, and I’m so excited that it seems like this crazy show really made you aware of your extraordinary gift.

“And you’re different, and there’s nothing to hide.”

In third place came Rooster, who was revealed as singer and performer Hugh Sheridan.