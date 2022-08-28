The Masked Singer Australia: The Rooster is revealed – and Abbie Chatfield guessed right 

<!–

De Haan’s identity on The Masked Singer Australia has been revealed.

On Sunday night’s final episode, the mysterious celebrity was exposed as Hugh Sheridan.

The show’s judges, Mel B, Abbie Chatfield, Dave Hughes and Chrissie Swan were speechless — and Abbie was elated when she guessed it right.

One clue caused things to unravel for me, and it was the phrase ‘all about me’. I look up ‘All About Me song’ and there’s a Hugh Sheridan song there,” she said.

“And that’s where it all started for me. So I’m going with Hugh Sheridan.’

Once unmasked, singer and performer Hugh admitted to struggling in the costume and nearly quitting.

“When I first came out in this costume, I had panic attacks,” he admitted hosting Osher Gunsberg.

“I didn’t know how claustrophobic I really am. I didn’t think I’d last a week, and then I crossed a line with the Rooster and just said, “Take me.”

Hugh added that he went to the show because his sister and niece loved it.

‘I wanted to do something fun. I wanted to do something to cheer up my family and also the whole world had a difficult year last year and the year before,” he said.

“So I thought this was pure entertainment and for me it was quite a journey,” he added.

Hugh was third in the grand final, behind Mirrorball and Snapdragon.