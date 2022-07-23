The Masked Singer Australia: Rumours are rife two Spice Girls will appear on the show this year 

There are rumors circulating that two Spice Girls will be appearing in season four of The Masked Singer Australia this year.

According to The Daily Telegraphcould join one of the band members Mel B on the hit show.

Mel, 47, recently signed on as a judge for the show, joining Abbie Chatfield, Chrissie Swan and Dave Hughes on the panel.

Rumors are rife TWO Spice Girls will be appearing at the Masked Singer Australia this year – after Mel B joined the show as a judge

The Daily Telegraph also suggested that some of the celebrity appearances could include a Grammy award winner, a multiple Logie winner, a gold medalist and someone who has sold over 50 million records worldwide.

This comes after Channel 10 was locked into The Masked Singer to premiere on Sunday, August 7, following a close of production in Sydney on Friday.

“The Masked Singer comes in hot. Get a little spice into your life, Sunday, August 7 at 10 and 10 play on demand,” read a post on the show’s official Instagram account.

According to The Daily Telegraph, one of the band members could join Mel B on the hit show

Mel, 47, recently signed up as a judge for the show after appearing as a contestant on the UK version of the show last year

The costumes of eight mysterious celebrities were revealed in a new trailer last week, including a Mirrorball, String, Flower, Popcorn, Fly, Tiger, Rooster and Zombie.

Mirrorball impressed the council panel with an incredible performance of Olivia Newton John’s hit Xanadu.

“I’ve got goosebumps,” Abbie Chatfield said.

The trailer also revealed glimpses of the other celebrities performing on stage in their costumes.

This comes after Channel 10 has been locked into its premiere of The Masked Singer on Sunday, August 7, following a production shutdown in Sydney on Friday.

The costumes of eight mysterious celebrities were revealed in a new trailer last week, including a Mirrorball, String, Flower, Popcorn, Fly, Tiger, Rooster and Zombie

Abbie will join the panel next season alongside Mel B and Melbourne radio host Chrissie Swan.

The trio replace outgoing judges Urzila Carlson, Jackie ‘O’ Henderson and Dannii Minogue.

Comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes rounds out the panel, while Osher Günsberg returns as presenter.

Mirrorball (pictured) impressed the council panel with an incredible performance of Olivia Newton John’s hit Xanadu

Urzila left the hit franchise in early May due to her comedy tour, two weeks after Dannii resigned due to scheduling conflicts with her UK TV commitments.

Jackie announced her departure on Instagram, thanking The Masked Singer crew and saying filming the wacky show was “the most fun I’ve ever had on TV.”

Jackie, who has been with The Masked Singer since its debut in 2019, said her co-stars Danni, Urzila, Dave and presenter Osher Günsberg were now her “friends for life.”