The Masked Singer Australia: Popcorn is revealed to be a chart-topping popstar

Popcorn’s identity on The Masked Singer Australia has been revealed.

During Sunday night’s episode, the mysterious celebrity was exposed as Australian singer Sam Sparro.

Judge Mel B couldn’t contain her excitement after correctly guessing the celebrity behind the mask.

“I can’t believe I got it right. You are great. Sam, you’re amazing,” said a shocked Mel B.

The judges’ final guesses were also Neyo, Bruno Mars and Will.i.am.

Sam took on Microphone, Rooster, Mirrorball, Snapdragon and Blowfly.

After the unveiling, Sam said, “I knew Mel would be the first. I knew you’d guess me. I was called a Spice Boy all my life.’

“I’ve been to all your US tours. I went to the premiere of the movie. You’ve been a big part of my life.’

He said this experience has helped him realize how much he enjoys interacting with people on stage.

Sam explained, “You know, I’ve realized I’ve become more introverted as my life has changed. I’ve grown older.’

“Kind of being able to hide like that, it was fun at first, but then I realized how much I love connecting with people, to be able to look them in the eye and see who I’m performing for.”

During his last performance, Sam Israel sang Kamakawiwo’ole’s Somewhere Over the Rainbow.