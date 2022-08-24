The Masked Singer Australia: Poodle is revealed to be an iconic TV star

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Poodle’s identity on The Masked Singer Australia has been revealed.

During Wednesday night’s episode, the mysterious celebrity was exposed as 90210 star Tori Spelling.

Judges Mel B, Abbie Chatfield, Dave Hughes and Chrissie Swan were speechless when Tori took off her mask.

The Masked Singer Australia: Poodle turns out to be one of the most popular pop stars, selling over 100 million records

“Our brains are still trying to calculate what just happened. And I said the name,” Abbie said.

Mel B agreed, adding: ‘Can I say you had me because I 100% really thought it was Baby Spice.’

“I swear, you sound like Emma Bunton! You do. You sound like a Spice Girl. You did!’

During Wednesday night’s episode, the mysterious celebrity was exposed as 90210 star Tori Spelling

Tori revealed she is excited to star on the show and it was her first time traveling to Australia.

Australia was on my bucket list. I’ve never been here. I’ve always dreamed of coming here. And Masked Singer, it’s such an experience,” she said.

She also revealed that she was nervous about performing and singing in front of a live audience.

The show’s judges Mel B (pictured), Abbie Chatfield, Dave Hughes and Chrissie Swan were speechless when Tori took off her mask

“When I was little, someone told me I was tone deaf, so I gave up. I gave up on that dream but I’ve always loved it in my heart,’ Tori said.