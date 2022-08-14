The Masked Singer Australia: Oprah Winfrey’s close friend is revealed as Tiger

<!–

Tiger’s identity on The Masked Singer Australia has been revealed.

On Sunday night’s episode, the mysterious celebrity was exposed as the close friend of Oprah Winfrey and famed gardener Jamie Durie.

After taking off his mask, TV star, 52, Judge Chrissie Swan didn’t hide her excitement after correctly guessing the TV personality’s identity.

The Masked Singer jury’s final guesses included English former professional footballer Paul Gascoigne and actor Gary Sweet.

Jamie took on Rooster, Snapdragon and Popcorn during the episode.

The former Backyard Blitz star sang the Elton John classic I’m Still Standing alongside Blowfly, but failed to impress the show’s live audience.

‘You have me! You had me from the start, didn’t you, Chrissie?’ Jamie said as he took off his mask.

‘What a ride! What a ride,” he continued.

Mel B then said she remembers Jamie from his appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

“I remember you from Oprah. You were the sexy gardener,’ she said.

Daily Mail Australia can unveil a Pussycat Doll, a Grammy Award recipient and a multiple Logie winner will be among the costumed contestants.

The Masked Singer continues on channel 10 at 7.30pm on Monday