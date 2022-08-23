The Masked Singer Australia: Microphone is revealed to be a Destiny’s Child star

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Microphone’s identity on The Masked Singer Australia has been revealed.

During Tuesday night’s episode, the mysterious celebrity was exposed as Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams.

Judge Mel B was speechless when she was able to guess the identity of the celebrity behind the mask.

The Masked Singer Australia: Microphone has been unveiled as an ICONIC Destiny’s Child star – and it stuns the judges

“I knew I knew that voice. I knew it. I knew it. You’re amazing,” said a shocked Mel B.

Michele replied: ‘From one girl group to another girl group that is the blueprint that paved the way.”

“The times we were in London, all those times in the early 2000s, we met everyone but not the Spice Girls!”

The judges’ final guesses for Microphone were Letoya Luckett, Cidney Lauper and Brandy.

Michelle took on Snapdragon, Rooster and Mirrorball.

The singer also revealed the meaning behind her performance for A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera’s Say Something.

‘Can I tell you something about the performance? We were all on the verge of tears. What does that song mean to you?’ Chrissie Swan asked.

Michelle explained: “It’s no secret that I was engaged and it didn’t work out. I only remember those words. It kind of articulated that this is what I wanted to say.’

‘Until you actually say it in full voice, it was almost like therapy. And that’s just how it came out. That’s what music can do to you if you just let it go.’