The Masked Singer Australia: Blowfly is revealed to be a famous singer

Blowfly’s identity on The Masked Singer Australia has been revealed.

On Monday night’s episode, the mysterious celebrity was unmasked as Shannon Noll, who came second in the first season of Australian Idol in 2003.

Judges Abbie Chatfield and Mel B managed to guess the identity of the celebrity behind the mask.

The Masked Singer Australia: Blowfly turned out to be a famous singer on Monday night’s episode

“Oh, I feel how I would imagine I would have felt if you had won Australian Idol. It’s all happening for me!’ said an excited Abbie.

‘I think I’m going to throw up. Someone else is talking. I’m so happy!’

“May I just say, Shannon, you made Abbie so happy, but you made me and Chrissie too? [Swan] so happy because the three ladies, we all guessed someone right,” added Mel B.

The judges’ last guesses were also Xavier Rudd and Grant Denyer.

Shannon took on Snapdragon, Rooster, Mirrorball and Microphone.

It comes after Popcorn’s identity as Australian singer Sam Sparro was revealed on Sunday night.

Judge Mel B couldn’t contain her excitement after correctly guessing the celebrity.

Abbie Chatfield and Mel B correctly guessed the celebrity behind the mask

“I can’t believe I got it right. You are great. Sam, you’re damn awesome,” said a shocked Mel.

After the unveiling, Sam said, “I knew Mel would be the first. I knew you’d guess me. I was called a Spice Boy all my life.’

“I’ve been to all your US tours. I went to the premiere of the movie. You’ve been a big part of my life.’