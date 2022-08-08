WhatsNew2Day
The Masked Singer AU: Caterpillar is unveiled as iconic sporting legend

The Masked Singer Australia: Caterpillar is revealed as iconic sports legend – and it brings judge Chrissie Swan to tears

By Ali Daher for Daily Mail Australia

Caterpillar’s identity on The Masked Singer Australia has been revealed.

In Monday night’s episode, the mysterious celebrity was exposed as sports icon Lisa Curry.

After taking off her mask, the 60-year-old swimming legend left judges Abbie Chatfield, Melanie Brown, Dave Hughes and Chrissie Swan stunned, with none of them able to guess her identity.

The judges’ final guesses were Schapelle Corby, Carrie Bickmore, Sally Pearson and Emily Seebohm.

Caterpillar took on Rooster, Tiger, Snapdragon and Popcorn during the episode, finishing in last place in the viewership vote after they performed.

Performing a moving rendition of Cloudy Day from Tones and I, Lisa failed to impress the show’s live audience.

“I can’t sing, but I’m cute,” Lisa laughed after she took off her mask.

‘Caterpillars can’t sing, you know that, but we’ll turn into butterflies. And I can. Well, at my age I’ll probably turn into a moth,’ she laughed.

Lisa then said she was disappointed that Hughesy hadn’t guessed her, having appeared on his radio show a few weeks earlier.

“I can’t sing, but I’m cute,” Lisa laughed after she took off her mask. ‘Caterpillars can’t sing, you know that, but we’ll turn into butterflies. And I can. Well, at my age I’ll probably turn into a moth,” she laughed

Chrissie said she was moved by Curry’s ghost after she lost daughter Jaimi in 2020.

Daily Mail Australia can unveil a Pussycat Doll, a Grammy Award recipient and a multiple Logie winner will be among the costumed participants.

The Masked Singer continues on Tuesday at 7:30 PM on channel 10

